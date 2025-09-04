'It's an unbelievable moment': Belfast club create piece of Northern Ireland history with Champions League triumph

While most of the summer attention focused around the progression of Irish League clubs in Europe, there was another team creating a piece of significant history on the continental stage as Sparta Belfast became the first futsal side from Northern Ireland to seal Champions League victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of tough defeats and some near misses, Sparta etched their name into the history books with an impressive 5-1 win over Scottish champions PYF Saltires in a preliminary round group stage match held in Linz, Austria.

A fast-paced, five-a-side game which places an emphasis on technique and skill, futsal remains an emerging sport in Northern Ireland with the country playing their first international match in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has came a long way in those nine years and having now collected a maiden win in Europe’s premier competition, captain Darius Roohi hopes this can become the new normal.

Sparta Belfast created history by becoming the first team from Northern Ireland to win a European futsal match. (Photo by Sparta Belfast)

Roohi balances futsal commitments alongside playing for Ards, scoring twice in their first three matches of the new Championship season.

The 26-year-old’s schedule is packed full with training for both disciplines, and given his dedication to helping push Sparta to the next level, it’s perhaps poetic that he netted a brace in their historic win.

While Sparta, who have won three consecutive NIFF Super League titles, are enjoying the moment, the Belfast club also have sights set on the future and are desperate to ensure this isn’t a one-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've suffered a lot of difficult moments in my futsal career,” said Roohi. “When I started at 18 I was very quickly into the national team and playing in Europe, but when you're coming up against experienced players you feel like you have a lot to learn and sometimes scorelines have been difficult to take.

“If you're constantly losing, it can be hard to take, so I was extremely proud of how far our club has come. I know how many people put in so much effort to make that moment happen, not just this season but building the club to get this result.

"We have to push ourselves now. If it's going to be a regular thing then we need to believe it and aim for more.

"It's going to take hard work, club development, player progression, promoting youth players, and if we do that then why can't we make getting results in Europe a regular occurrence? That has to be our aim."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has often been a painful path for Northern Irish teams in Europe, drawn in Pot Four and told they’ve almost no chance against higher-ranked opposition, but Sparta Belfast are pushing back against that narrative.

Just like a trademark of Northern Ireland on the world’s sporting stage, Sparta are determined to punch above their weight and are hoping to use this latest success as a platform to help grow the game at home.

With free access to matches, both at club and international level, across the country, Roohi promises anyone who attends they won’t regret the decision.

"It's an unbelievable moment,” he added. “Every year when the draw comes out, the club from Northern Ireland has always been in Pot Four with a coefficient of 0.0 because nobody has ever won a game or got a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Usually you're the team expected to give everybody else their coefficient points! It was the best performance I'd say we have ever had as a club, certainly in Europe. It's the best result we've ever had.

"I personally think it's a massive moment to break through that glass ceiling. Everyone knows this was an important result to put Northern Irish futsal on the map.

"We're still developing the game locally and it's an amateur sport, so we're trying to get eyes on it.

"Our doctor, physio and photographer (for the recent tournament in Austria) have experience in football but not in futsal, but they said futsal has three new fans from that tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as you see the sport, because of the intensity, individual actions, attacking moments, goals, you're interested.