Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stuart King admits Carrick Rangers’ dramatic 1-0 defeat to Linfield which extended their Premiership losing run to seven matches is “another tough one to take” but praised his players for their efforts at Windsor Park.

King’s men appeared to be on track for a stalemate against the league leaders and were just seconds away from collecting an impressive point when Kirk Millar’s 97th minute free-kick sailed into the top corner.

It’s another blow for the Loughview Leisure Arena outfit, who started the campaign by beating Glenavon but have since lost seven consecutive games – a run of form which sees them sitting bottom of the table ahead of next weekend’s trip to Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's horrible,” King told the club’s media channel. “I felt horrible when I went in (to the changing room). It hurts.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King with Linfield's Kirk Millar after his late free-kick at Windsor Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I don't think we deserved it but that's football. I've been involved long enough...when the chips are down people keep stabbing you. I'm going to be positive about it.

"I told the boys to have a good weekend and enjoy themselves and come Tuesday night we'll regroup and we have to get results here. It was a horrible feeling but a bit of magic has won it.”

King remains confident that if Carrick can produce a similar performance to their Windsor showing on a regular basis they’ll be able to turn fortunes around in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought my boys were phenomenal, outstanding,” he added. “When the chips are down you see who stands up and fights for the club and management.

"My boys gave me absolutely everything and they were outstanding for 96 of the 97 minutes. An unbelievable free-kick wins it, which is an absolute body blow again.

"It's another tough one to take. We can be really negative about it or really positive and I went in there and told the lads if they feel the way they do now next week because of the energy they gave me, we'll be fine.

"They have to feel so tired and wrecked because they've given me absolutely everything on the pitch and if they do that we'll get plenty of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes it's a body blow and it's horrible, but we've went to the biggest club in the country and performed really well. We limited them to very little, defended our box really well...privately I've been very critical of them about that but we've forced them wide, they've put plenty of balls in the box and we've defended great.