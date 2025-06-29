Linfield winger Kirk Millar says the Blues have already put last season's title success to the back burner

Linfield star Kirk Millar says the Blues have already drawn a line under their stunning title success as they get ready for the 2025-26 campaign.

David Healy's men stormed to a record-extending 57th Gibson Cup crown last term as they topped the standings by a staggering 22 points.

It brought an end to Larne's two-year grip of the Premiership title with Linfield now involved in the Champions League qualifiers, where they will face League of Ireland champions Shelbourne next month.

Linfield are already back in pre-season training and Millar remarked how he and his team-mates are eager to hit the ground running in all competitions.

He stated: “The truth is when you play for Linfield you’re expected to win the league title every season, or at the very least be right there competing at the end.

“We’re the champions, but last season is over. There’s no point going on about winning the league last year now, because you start from scratch at the start of each season. It doesn’t matter what you did last season.

“When you put that shirt on for the first pre-season friendly, it’s back to business.”

The Blues have lost last year's talisman Joel Cooper to Coleraine, with midfielder Stephen Fallon also making his way to the Ballycastle Road.

Healy was quick to acquire the services of Sean Brown from Larne, and ex-Oldham Athletic ace Millar hailed the increase of players making their way to the Irish League.

“We’re used to losing high quality players. We probably lose one or two players every summer that you’d rather keep.

“In my time, I can remember the likes of Andy Waterworth, Shayne Lavery, Paul Smyth and Trai Hume all leaving who are quality players.

“But you deal with it as a team and move forward together. At Linfield, whenever someone leaves a new player will come in and take their place who is just as good. We just keep moving forward.

“The league is attracting talented players from all over the place now and that can only be a good thing. I think the appeal of full-time football is a big factor.

“Lads from Scotland and down south are looking at our league and thinking that it’s a good option for them. We’ve got some good Scottish players, and I see the likes of Coleraine and Crusaders signing Scottish lads.

“It’s good for the game, and it’s good for me personally as it’s more competition.

“I’ve been impressed with Sean so far. He’s a good young lad who is neat and tidy on the ball and can run all day. He is quality and I’m looking forward to seeing him in a game.”

Linfield start their Premiership campaign with a home clash against Irish Cup holders Dungannon Swifts.

It will mark a repeat of the upcoming Charity Shield final between the two teams at Windsor Park on Friday, July 4.

Millar believes the Shield decider will provide ideal preparation ahead of the back-to-back European games against Shelbourne.

“I think this is the first Charity Shield I’ve played in,” he revealed. “The last time Linfield were involved, I was injured, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s something a bit different.

“It’s good to get a competitive match in before playing in Europe. It’s also good to get a look at Dungannon because we’ve got them on the first day of the league season a few weeks later.

“You can do as much running and play as many friendlies as you like in pre-season but real games is what gets you fit, so those Charity Shield match will help both clubs.

“Dungannon are a good footballing side who keep the ball well and play good football. They’re a team that does well at Windsor Park, as we saw in the Irish Cup Final, so they’ll not be scared to come here and play their normal game.

“They’re young, hungry and now they’ve had a taste of success they will want even more.

“In Rodney McAree they have a brilliant coach. He likes to get the ball ticking, which is good to see.

“Fair play to them for winning the Irish Cup, I don’t think anyone predicted that at the start of the season. But all players in this league now exactly how good Dungannon are, because we see them up close in the league.”

And did the 32-year-old enjoy his several weeks off after the season was brought to a close at the end of April?

He replied: “I enjoy the time off, but it isn’t long before you’re missing the lads and the banter in the changing room. You spend more time with your team-mates than you do with your own family, at times.