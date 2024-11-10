'It's hard to take' - Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin feels red card decision had huge impact in Linfield loss
Although David Healy’s men bossed possession, they rarely troubled goalkeeper Sean O’Neill, but when O’Donnell picked up a second yellow card after clashing with Joel Cooper with 22 minutes remaining, the Sky Blues finally wilted.
The former Coleraine defender was booked 14 minutes earlier for speaking out of turn to referee Declan Hassan and then handled the ball after appearing to be bundled over by Cooper.
After that, the Blues hit the jackpot. With only 12 minutes left, Kirk Millar whipped in a wonderful cross from the right and substitute Rhys Annett – he replaced Ethan McGee only two minutes earlier – got up above O’Neill to head home at the near post.
Then, in added time, Annett managed to flick on a Chris Shields pass to Millar and he buried his shot in the bottom corner.
Ervin had no doubt O’Donnell’s red card was the big turning point.
“There was a foul on Stevie O before he handled the ball and it wasn’t given, but everyone seen it,” he said. “It’s hard enough playing Linfield with 11 men, never mind 10.
"I don’t want to comment on the dismissal because if I said how I really feel, I’d be banned. Decisions went against us – and it was hard to take.
"From my memory, officials are usually the last people to leave the pitch. They couldn’t wait to get off it, so what does that tell you? Some of the decisions for both teams were very questionable.”
Although it was Ballymena’s fourth success defeat, Ervin was "proud” of his team’s efforts.
He added: “The score didn’t reflect the game; I was so proud of the players. They gave me everything, it was never a two-nil score line.
“Our game plan worked; we were outstanding in the first half. The players gave me everything I asked of them. In the worst-case scenario, we deserved at least a point.
“The sending off had a big effect on the game, that’s the bottom line. Every one of the boys was gutted in the dressing room afterwards. It’s now my job to lift them for Tuesday’s Shield semi-final against Glentoran.”
Linfield chief David Healy believes his team showed great resilience and courage that finally heralded three points – they remain five clear at the top of the Premiership table.
“We needed to back up last weekend’s second half performance (against Carrick Rangers) with another three points,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker. “It was never going to be a wide-open game with free-flowing football and lots of chances.
"Ballymena were in decent form, albeit they have dropped off a little bit over the last couple of weeks. They beat all the top teams, Larne, Glentoran and Cliftonville and went something like eight games unbeaten.
“We huffed and puffed for large periods of the game, but eventually we got the breakthrough goal. Young Rhys got an important touch to a brilliant ball in by Kirk. He then had a hand in the second one that really killed it...it was a good finish by Kirk. It was a tough day, but we found a way to win.”
