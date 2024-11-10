Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jim Ervin is adamant Stephen O’Donnell’s controversial dismissal against Linfield at Windsor Park deprived Ballymena United the chance of taking something from the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although David Healy’s men bossed possession, they rarely troubled goalkeeper Sean O’Neill, but when O’Donnell picked up a second yellow card after clashing with Joel Cooper with 22 minutes remaining, the Sky Blues finally wilted.

The former Coleraine defender was booked 14 minutes earlier for speaking out of turn to referee Declan Hassan and then handled the ball after appearing to be bundled over by Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, the Blues hit the jackpot. With only 12 minutes left, Kirk Millar whipped in a wonderful cross from the right and substitute Rhys Annett – he replaced Ethan McGee only two minutes earlier – got up above O’Neill to head home at the near post.

Ballymena United defender Stephen O'Donnell is shown a red card at Windsor Park. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Then, in added time, Annett managed to flick on a Chris Shields pass to Millar and he buried his shot in the bottom corner.

Ervin had no doubt O’Donnell’s red card was the big turning point.

“There was a foul on Stevie O before he handled the ball and it wasn’t given, but everyone seen it,” he said. “It’s hard enough playing Linfield with 11 men, never mind 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t want to comment on the dismissal because if I said how I really feel, I’d be banned. Decisions went against us – and it was hard to take.

"From my memory, officials are usually the last people to leave the pitch. They couldn’t wait to get off it, so what does that tell you? Some of the decisions for both teams were very questionable.”

Although it was Ballymena’s fourth success defeat, Ervin was "proud” of his team’s efforts.

He added: “The score didn’t reflect the game; I was so proud of the players. They gave me everything, it was never a two-nil score line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our game plan worked; we were outstanding in the first half. The players gave me everything I asked of them. In the worst-case scenario, we deserved at least a point.

“The sending off had a big effect on the game, that’s the bottom line. Every one of the boys was gutted in the dressing room afterwards. It’s now my job to lift them for Tuesday’s Shield semi-final against Glentoran.”

Linfield chief David Healy believes his team showed great resilience and courage that finally heralded three points – they remain five clear at the top of the Premiership table.

“We needed to back up last weekend’s second half performance (against Carrick Rangers) with another three points,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker. “It was never going to be a wide-open game with free-flowing football and lots of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ballymena were in decent form, albeit they have dropped off a little bit over the last couple of weeks. They beat all the top teams, Larne, Glentoran and Cliftonville and went something like eight games unbeaten.