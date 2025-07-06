Jeff Hughes backing Larne star to shine in more attacking system under 'breath of fresh air' Nathan Rooney

Larne first team coach Jeff Hughes believes Conor McKendry will shine in a more attacking system next season after an impressive strike in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Dollingstown.

McKendry returned to Larne from Coleraine ahead of last term and while he made 27 Premiership appearances to help the Inver Reds finish in second behind champions Linfield, only nine of those were starts.

The 26-year-old is set to benefit from a new system implemented by manager Nathan Rooney, who has returned to the Larne dugout with Gary Haveron moving back into an assistant position.

McKendry will miss the start of Larne’s Premiership campaign after being one of four players sent off following the final whistle of their last league match against Glentoran, which sealed an automatic European return.

Conor McKendry scored in Larne's pre-season win over Dollingstown on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Former Northern Ireland international Hughes has taken on a new position in Rooney’s senior backroom staff and he believes McKendry will be able to show his quality.

"He’s got a wee bit more freedom with the way we’re playing,” Hughes told the club’s media channel. “It was hard for him to fit in to a 3-5-2 last year.

"He’s got a bit more freedom playing as a 10 and as a forward – the reward for that is special goals as you seen from him.”

Hughes previously served as Larne’s Head of Youth Development Phase before taking on a new senior role and says he has enjoyed the experience.

"What I’m actually doing is probably less work than last year, when I was with the foundation, scholarship and the first team,” added Hughes. “Now there’s a bit more of a settled role and I can concentrate more on it.

"There’s been a settling in process in making it official. I’m quite happy to put the work in. I’ve been here since I was eight or nine years old and I’ve been up through the first team.

"Now in a coaching sense I’ve been from the foundation up to the scholarship and up to the first team...it’s been brilliant for me and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Rooney was appointed as Tiernan Lynch’s successor after the title-winning boss departed for Derry City, but switched into a Head of Football role after it emerged he didn’t hold the required licence to manage Larne on the European stage last season.

Now enrolled on the Irish FA’s Pro Licence course, Rooney has returned to the dugout and the early signs have been positive with Larne netting 11 goals in four pre-season fixtures ahead of Thursday’s Conference League first qualifying round clash against FK Auda at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

"It has been brilliant,” said Hughes. “I’ve known Gaz (Haveron) for a long time and we get on outside of the pitch so that’s an easy one.

"Nathan is a breath of fresh air. Everybody knows him, he’s exuberant, he’s loud, he’s excitable and he’s absolutely brilliant at what he does.

"He involves everybody in everything he’s doing, the trips away, the morning sessions, everything has been upbeat.