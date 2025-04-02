Jim Ervin feels Ballymena United talisman 'confidence is now back' after ending three-month wait for latest Irish League goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin feels talisman Ben Kennedy has got his confidence back after scoring a first goal since December in their emphatic 5-2 Premiership victory over Loughgall.

The 28-year-old arrived at The Showgrounds from Crusaders in an eye-catching transfer last summer and started life with Ballymena by netting 11 times in his first 12 league matches to help Ervin’s men move temporarily top of the table.

A mixture of injury and suspension has halted Kennedy’s progress in recent months, but the former Stevenage attacker was on the scoresheet once again on Tuesday evening, marking his first goal since a December strike which also came against the Villagers – the same match where he was sent off.

Ervin will hope his side are hitting top form at the right time with striker Success Edogun also netting twice as they look to keep their dream of securing a European play-off spot alive, currently sitting only three points behind Cliftonville, who they’ll face this weekend.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Ben has been out for a long time,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “It was a frustrating injury with his knee and he was never going to just come back in and start where he left off, football doesn't work that way.

"He's had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes and his confidence is now back.

"We could see that tonight...some of his play was really good, his one-touch passing and I was delighted for him to get the goal.

"Success got two as well so it's pleasing for him scoring a couple of goals at home."

Ballymena had only scored 19 goals in 16 home matches prior to Tuesday’s rout and lost eight times at The Showgrounds on what continues to be a challenging pitch, but Ervin was delighted to deliver for their faithful supporters.

"It was good to get the first three points up for grabs in the split,” he added. “I'm really pleased to score five at home in front of the fans - we haven't managed to do that for them too often at home so that was pleasing.

"I'm disappointed with the two goals we gave away. I thought in the first half we played particularly well, especially going 1-0 up we put them pressure on them, but the next 10 minutes we were maybe a bit sloppy in possession, taking too many touches and passes at times.

"We got the second goal and the confidence came back. We spoke to the players at half-time and told them to keep doing what they were doing but you have to move the ball quicker.

"I thought we started really sloppy second half and sometimes that can happen when you're three goals to the good and then we made it four and five.