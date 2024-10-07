Jim Magilton admits Cliftonville's Co Antrim Shield showdown with high-flying Ballymena United 'massively important' after weekend defeat
The Reds, who impressed in finishing third last term alongside collecting a memorable Irish Cup crown, have now won only one of their last seven league games having started the new campaign with three consecutive victories.
With Shea Kearney and Sean Stewart both called up to Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21 squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, Magilton’s men won’t be in Premiership action again until hosting Glenavon on October 19, but have cup progression firmly in their sights.
Ballymena are enjoying their best winning run in years with Saturday’s 4-1 triumph over Loughgall, which helped them leapfrog Linfield into top spot, a ninth consecutive success across competitions.
Solitude hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Sky Blues in recent years – they’ve lost in each of their last six consecutive trips to the North Belfast venue while conceding 15 goals and scoring just once – and Magilton is determined to put on a show for the club’s supporters after a “drab showing” in recent weeks.
"It’s a massive game for us,” he said. “Our fans come in their bus loads to see us play and they want to be entertained and we’ve been putting on a particularly drab show at the moment.
"Cliftonville fans will stay with their lads if they show real guts and determination to get a result. I have to take responsibility because I set the team up and they are my players. Ultimately we’re just not playing well.
"It’s easy when you’re winning, everybody wants the ball. This is a character building exercise now and the dressing room have to sort that out.
"Now it’s even more important that they want the ball and play with more determination to keep the ball out of the net, that’s the game in a nutshell and we’re not playing with enough aggression with or without the ball.”
"We can vent and show our frustration, which we do, but we still have to get a reaction out of the players and Tuesday night becomes massively important to us.”
