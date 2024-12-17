Joel Cooper helps Linfield extend Premiership advantage 24 hours after speculation over shock move to Irish League rivals

Twenty-four hours after being strongly linked with a move to Irish League rivals Coleraine, Joel Cooper netted his 11th Premiership goal of the season to help Linfield extend their advantage at the top to 11 points following a 1-0 win over second-placed Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Solis Grogan, J Scott, King, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, McAleese.

Joel Cooper celebrates scoring the opening goal for Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe, East, Shields, Millar, Cooper, Hall, Mulgrew, McGee, Fitzpatrick, Orr.

Subs: Johns, McDaid, Ballantyne, McKee, Fallon, Archer, Annett.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

FIRST HALF

4: Dungannon make a strong start and win a free-kick in a dangerous position after Adam Glenny is fouled, but Linfield clear their lines.

5: Chris Shields’ ball over the top almost finds Joel Cooper, cutting across the box at an angle, before Declan Dunne comes to claim.

9: A deep Linfield corner finds Ethan McGee in acres of space at the back post and danger is cleared when the former Swifts defender tries to play the ball back into the box.

17: James Knowles receives first booking of the game after a late challenge on Chris Shields.

20: Another deep Linfield corner, this time from Kirk Millar, finds Matthew Fitzpatrick and the Blues should probably tap home from close range but can’t capitalise.

23: Euan East the first Linfield player into the book after a foul on Steven Scott moments before James Knowles curls a free-kick just over David Walsh’s crossbar.

29: Leo Alves opens up a bit of space for himself to unleash a shot from distance, which David Walsh comfortably claims.

34: Linfield denied what seemed a clear penalty after Gael Bigirimana slid through on Matthew Fitzpatrick, but Declan Hassan waves away appeals – much to the frustration of David Healy.

39: Joel Cooper unleashes a wicked effort from distance and Dungannon make a good defensive interception to deny Jamie Mulgrew coming in to tap home the rebound.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 0 Linfield.

SECOND HALF

47: Almost a calamity at the back for Dungannon as Declan Dunne miscues his attempted clearance under pressure with Kirk Millar winning the race for possession, but the hosts get enough bodies back to clear their lines.

51: Leo Alves attempts a lobbed through ball into the path of John McGovern but the wet conditions ensure the ball skids through to David Walsh.

52: GOAL – LINFIELD (JOEL COOPER) – Cooper hasn’t let speculation disrupt him this evening and a trademark mazy run ends with his 11th Premiership goal of the season. 1-0.

58: Kirk Millar looks to have doubled Linfield’s advantage with a strong shot from inside the box, only to be denied by a superb Declan Dunne save. Sam Roscoe booked seconds later for dragging back Andrew Mitchell.

60: Game is starting to open up with chances for both teams. Dungannon should equalise when John McGovern heads at David Walsh from close range and then Linfield comes within inches – Kirk Millar’s cross just evading Joel Cooper at the back post.

61: Joel Cooper tries to dance between two players and claims for a penalty, but Declan Hassan books him for diving instead.

62: First change for Linfield with Josh Archer replacing Kirk Millar.

64: Rodney McAree makes an attacking change as Kealan Dillon is replaced by striker Tomas Galvin.

65: Chris Shields is booked for what appeared a total legitimate tackle – from this angle at least – on John McGovern. Blues fans furious. Dungannon almost make them pay with James Knowles’ free-kick bouncing back off the post.

67: Dramatic half continues as the referee awards a foul for a challenge which looked to be in the box, but says it was just outside. Dungannon players swarm the referee complaining, adamant it was inside.

81: Ben Hall booked after Declan Dunne’s attempted goal kick hits him. Dungannon make another change with James Knowles replaced by Thomas Maguire.

86: Goalscorer Joel Cooper receives a warm reception after being replaced by Chris McKee.

87: RED CARD: Superb closing down from Matthew Fitzpatrick earns the striker a chance to chip over an onrushing Declan Dunne. The ball strikes the goalkeeper’s arm and Declan Hassan shows a straight red.

90: Four minutes of added time.