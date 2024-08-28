Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans has announced his retirement from international football

The 36-year-old defender has earned 107 senior caps for Northern Ireland, with only Steven Davies, Pat Jennings and Aaron Hughes playing more games for their country than Evans.

The Manchester United defender said he had come to the decision after representing Northern Ireland for almost two decades ‘after much thought and consideration’.

“After much thought and consideration, and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football,” Evans said. “From my debut in 2006, when we defeated Spain, to my last game in June 2024, it has been a privilege.

“Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour. You, the fans, are simply the greatest in the world. I have been so proud to represent each and every one of you on the pitch.

“Your unwavering support and love has never gone unnoticed and I will miss those nights together.

"Without doubt the highlight of my international career has been the Euros in France 2016. Reaching a major tournament and representing our wee country was a dream come true.

“Those nights in France, a sea of green in the stands, with the GAWA in full voice, they are memories that will stay with me forever,” he added.

“To my team-mates, and there’s been many, to play alongside you all has been an honour and the nights we’ve shared at Windsor Park and afar have been moments that we will all cherish, some of the best memories of our footballing careers.”

In a wide-ranging statement on Wednesday, he paid tribute to his brother Corry, his family and friends and his team-mates.

“To my brother Corry I want to thank you for being an incredible team mate, room mate and confidant,” Evan said. “What we achieved and experienced together as brothers on the pitch is unique to only a few and something that I know we are both very grateful for.

I would like to thank all my managers over the years: Lawrie Sanchez, Nigel Worthington, Ian Baraclough and, of course, Michael O’Neill.

"The majority of my caps have been under Michael, who has been a constant throughout my career. His advice on and off the pitch has been invaluable to me both as a player and a person.

“The future of the team with Michael in charge is full of excitement and potential for many more successful days ahead for Northern Ireland and I will be cheering on like every single member of the Green and White Army.”

He continued: “To my Mum, Dad, brother, sister, family and friends, thank you for being there every step of the way from the first cap to the last.

"I am so proud to be from Northern Ireland and seeing you all in the stands home and away has been the biggest comfort that any sportsperson can ask for.

“And, finally, to my wife Helen and our three children, Lottie, Heidi and Eli. Thank you for being my inspiration and motivation.

"You have given me the strength and guidance to keep pushing for as long I can and I’m so thankful that we’ve been able to share our love of football on this journey together.”

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said working with Evans had been “an absolute privilege”.

“He is one of our greatest players as his 107 international caps clearly shows,” O’Neill said.

“Jonny always showed great leadership but also great humility and always looked out for the rest of the squad. He always loved playing for his country and we will miss his quality and presence in the games ahead.

“He has achieved so much in the game and our fans, like I do, will have many fond memories of him wearing the green and white shirt.”

Evans made his senior debut aged just 18 years and 246 days in Northern Ireland’s now famous 3-2 win over Spain at Windsor Park on September 6 2006.

And his final appearance for Northern Ireland at senior level was in a friendly against Spain in Mallorca back in June.

Evans was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours List last year for services to football in Northern Ireland.