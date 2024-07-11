Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Crusaders shot-stopper Jonny Tuffey is calling on the Irish League outfit’s extra experience to offer a key edge across the summer Europa Conference League adventure.

This evening’s first qualifying round first-leg clash in Wales puts Crusaders up against a Caernarfon Town outfit set for a debut taste of European football.

"You would (say it is a winnable tie) without being disrespectful and that adds to the excitement of it," said Tuffey on BBC Sport NI ahead of the 6.30 kick-off. "We have the incentive of what is coming next potentially, but for now it is an incentive, it will be two difficult legs and we have to be at our best.

"We have the experience in our squad of those who have played in big European ties and then the excitement for them playing in their first European tie at home will give them that added bonus they're looking for.

"We need to navigate through that and the most important thing is getting back to Seaview and still being in the tie.

"I think progressing is of paramount importance with the financial rewards for the sustainability of the club going forward."

A reward awaits the winners in the second qualifying round with a clash up against Poland’s Legia Warsaw.

