Kealan Dillon strikes as Dungannon Swifts bounce back with Premiership win over Glenavon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon Swifts ended their three-game winless Premiership run with a 2-0 victory over Glenavon at Stangmore Park – a defeat which means the visitors now haven’t won in six. Here’s the story of the match:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TEAMS

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Knowles, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Solis Grogan, J Scott, Curry, King, Boyd, Galvin, Hegarty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon celebrate their first goal after Barney McKeown put Gael Bigirimana's cross into his own net. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

GLENAVON: Deane, O’Sullivan, Marshall, Snoddy, Malone, McDaid, Campbell, Quinn, McKeown, Carroll, O’Connor.

Subs: Byrne, Birney, Doona, Atherton, Ward, Doran, Wilson.

Referee: Ross Dunlop.

FIRST HALF

3: First bit of action sees Kealan Dillon firing in a cross towards James Knowles, who can’t get enough power on his header to trouble Gareth Deane.

7: Some nice link-up play between Davy McDaid and Peter Campbell as Glenavon launch a maiden attack. Campbell’s cross, which was destined for Jack Malone at the back post, is claimed by Declan Dunne.

11: Dungannon full-back Steven Scott drives forward and unleashes a shot which stings the palms of Gareth Deane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12: The hosts beginning to string some passes together and James Knowles has his effort saved by Gareth Deane from close range.

14: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (BARNEY MCKEOWN OG) – Dungannon have made a promising start and they are rewarded as Glenavon defender McKeown turns Gael Bigirimana’s cross into his own net. 1-0 Dungannon.

19: Early change for Glenavon as captain Niall Quinn is replaced by Jamie Doran.

27: Thomas Maguire is sent running in behind by Andrew Mitchell and opts to take an early shot which sails wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34: Best chance of the game so far for Glenavon as Michael O’Connor forces Declan Dunne to tip over the bar. Dungannon break from that corner after skill from Leo Alves but can’t turn the opportunity into a second goal.

39: Off the crossbar! James Knowles does well to create space for a cross and Andrew Mitchell sends his looping header onto the bar with Gareth Deane standing unmoved.

41: During a stoppage in play with James Knowles down, referee Ross Dunlop comes across to book someone in the Dungannon dugout – looks like assistant Dixie Robinson.

45: Two minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 – 0 GLENAVON.

SECOND HALF

48: Jamie Doran sends in a dangerous cross but Declan Dunne does well to claim before Glenavon can pounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50: Sensational long pass from Gareth Deane finds Michael O’Connor running in behind but the striker can’t control under pressure.

61: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KEALAN DILLON) – Dungannon find their second and it’s a superb dinked pass from Thomas Maguire which sends Dillon in behind and he rounds Gareth Deane before tapping into an open net. 2-0.

64: Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell is booked for his reaction after the Lurgan Blues weren’t awarded a seemingly clear free-kick.

70: Peter Campbell swings in a cross after being found by Rhys Marshall but Davy McDaid can’t direct his header goalwards and moments later Jamie Doran strikes the post from a narrow angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

72: First change for Dungannon as Thomas Maguire is replaced by Leon Boyd.

79: Another two subs for Dungannon with Leo Alves and James Knowles making way for John Scott and Dylan King.

81: Speculative Kealan Dillon effort from distance has Gareth Deane briefly scrambling – and the home fans off their seats – before it ultimately sails wide.

83: James Doona replaces Davy McDaid for Glenavon.

90: Andrew Mitchell and Kealan Dillon make way for Tomas Galvin and Dean Curry for Dungannon. Four minutes added on.