Kevin Deery has tipped Paddy McLaughlin to bounce back as a better manager following his Glenavon exit

Coleraine assistant manager Kevin Deery has no doubts that Paddy McLaughlin will one day return to the dugout after he lost his job as Glenavon boss last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues decided to part ways with McLaughlin after nine successive defeats means they are without a point so far in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The basement boys will be led by first-team players David McDaid and Niall Quinn on an interim basis, starting this afternoon as they face derby rivals Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messrs Deery and McLaughlin are no strangers to one another after working together at Institute and the former confirmed that he has already reached out to send him some support.

"I know Paddy very well personally,” he said.

“I worked with him 10 years ago at Institute when he was my assistant manager and I’m really disappointed for him.

“He's shown throughout the number of different roles he's done that he's been excellent at his job.

“It has been a real difficult start for him but I'm sure he'll be back in with another club soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it just happens...we all know in football that sometimes you're searching for that win and it just doesn't come for you, so that's disappointing.

“I'm disappointed for Paddy and I've sent him a message. He doesn't live too far from myself so I wish him all the best.

“Sometimes these things happen for a reason so you move on, stay positive and look for your next role...it's about how you come back.”

Whilst things are tricky for Glenavon at the minute – it is the opposite for Coleraine as they responded from their first defeat of the season to see off Carrick Rangers last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is an away assignment at Bangor as the Bannsiders visit Clandeboye Park in Premiership duty for the first time since 2008.

"Bangor beat Portadown 4-1, who are going really well, they beat Cliftonville, and they recently played Linfield,” he added.

"We watched the game and we know that Linfield are deadly, scoring goals, but, bar that, it was a real tight game.

“Bangor were well in the game so we're under no illusions. You get the exact same three points for beating Bangor away as you will for beating any other team so we don't take anything lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We go week to week and we're going to Bangor to try and get three points.

"The one thing I would say about Bangor is that they're playing a really good brand of football since they came up.

“They're not like trying to stay in games, or holding on, they're passing the ball a lot more, trying to be far more creative in their approach which I appreciate myself as a coach.

“Good to see playing in the right style and I'm sure Lee will know how to set his team up against us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And how does Deery assess Coleraine’s start to the campaign?

He replied: “We're happy with our points return.

“If anyone had offered us this points return from our opening part of the season we'd have taken their hands off so we're delighted with how it's going.

“We see now, coming into October, we have a lot of away fixtures again.