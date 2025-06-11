Larne and Linfield show early interest in former Rangers youngster - but face significant competition from Scotland
McClelland spent last season at The Showgrounds having joined on a temporary basis from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian and made 40 appearances across all competitions, including 33 in the Premiership.
The Bannsiders confirmed former Northern Ireland youth international McClelland was one of three players departing the club this summer upon the conclusion of his loan spell and returned to Hibs, who announced his release last month.
Being a free agent, 23-year-old McClelland has attracted plenty of interest in the early stages of the transfer window from both sides of the Irish Sea with reigning Premiership champions Linfield and Larne, who finished second last term, amongst those monitoring the situation.
It’s understood it remains only interest at this point and neither have made a decisive move.
The Inver Reds have lost star defender Shaun Want following his decision to return home to Scotland after three years at Larne with Nathan Rooney moving quickly to sign former Sutton United centre-back Matthew Ridley.
McClelland, who is from Glasgow but represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level, started his career with Scottish giants Rangers before joining Hibernian in 2022.
He made one Scottish Premiership appearance for Hibs against Livingston in August 2022 after signing a three-year contract at Easter Road and gained further senior experience on loan at Cove Rangers and Queen of the South.
McClelland is understood to have a number of potential suitors in Scotland as he looks to take the next step in his career.
After joining Coleraine last summer, McClelland told the club’s website: “This is a big step in my career, I think this move is going to make me a better man overall and give me as much experience as I can get.
"I had a good phone call with the gaffer (Dean Shiels), everything he told me about the club and their expectations and where he wanted the club to go. Everything he said was a big part of why I wanted to come here.”
Former Coleraine boss Dean Shiels said at the time: “For his age, he seems to be well above his years. In and out of possession he’s very comfortable.
“He came through the academy system at Rangers, his coaches speak really highly of him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.