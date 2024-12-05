After marking his first competitive appearance in over seven months by scoring during Larne’s 5-0 BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory against Annagh United, Leroy Millar is hoping to make up for lost time and help the Inver Reds fight on all fronts.

Millar was named 2022/23 Premiership Player of the Year for his starring role in Larne’s first-ever Gibson Cup triumph and scored another 11 goals last term as they successfully defended their title, but has been out of action since April with a groin injury.

The former Ballymena United star was introduced off the bench at the BMG Arena, playing 30 minutes in what was Nathan Rooney’s first victory as boss since replacing Tiernan Lynch, and struck in the closing stages before Matty Lusty rounded out his hat-trick in injury time.

It sets up a last-four showdown with Cliftonville, who defeated Armagh City 3-0 at Holm Park, while Larne have also progressed into a fifth consecutive Co Antrim Shield final, where they’ll face Glentoran next month, and their Irish Cup campaign gets underway in January with a trip to Limavady United.

Larne defeated Annagh United 5-0 to book their spot in the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

They’ve ground to make up in the Premiership, currently sitting ninth – 16 points adrift of leaders Linfield with four games in hand over the Blues due to European commitments – and Millar hopes to play his part now he’s back on the pitch.

"On a personal level it's obviously nice to get back playing and getting on the scoresheet is a bonus,” he told the club’s media channel. “The main thing was getting through to the next round and thankfully we did that with five goals and a clean sheet.

"We're going into the business end now with being in the final of the County Antrim Shield, semis of the League Cup, the league is still to play for and so is the Irish Cup.

"I know the way football works and you have to be contributing to the team and I haven't been doing that the last seven months. There's a lot to make up for and hopefully I can add to performances and wins."

The 29-year-old has put countless hours into his recovery, working alongside Michael Boyle, Larne’s Head of Athletic Development.

"The last week or two I've seen some progression,” he added. “It's not something that I want to look too far ahead.

"Mick's been very good to me and I've probably had his head tortured! I've been in that physio room steady and had that many setbacks, so I'm grateful to Mick for all the hard work he has put in and I'm back on the pitch now. Hopefully that's the start of it.

"You can do as much running as you want, but you need the games to get sharp and match fitness. These games can be hard but the boys were professional, started well, scored a lot of goals and confidence should be up going into Saturday now."

Rooney’s arrival at Inver Park acts as a fresh start for players to prove themselves to the new boss and Millar believes it provides an opportunity for many.

"When Tiernan was here he did well winning back-to-back titles and got a lot of recognition for it, but that's done now,” he said. “What all the players have done is forgot about and it's a clean slate.