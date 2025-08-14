Larne youngster and son of former Irish League star spending time on trial at Nottingham Forest after Arsenal stint

Larne youngster Phoenix Blayney is currently enjoying a week-long trial at Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest as he looks to follow in the footsteps of father Alan.

Just like his dad, who spent time with Southampton, Doncaster Rovers and Oldham Athletic before winning three Irish League/Irish Cup doubles at Linfield, teenager Phoenix is also a goalkeeper and has impressed at Inver Park.

Phoenix represented County Antrim at the SuperCupNI earlier this summer and has now returned to Forest, where he enjoyed a club visit in January, taking in their FA Cup clash against Luton Town.

Last month, Phoenix also spent time on trial with Premier League giants Arsenal and certainly seems destined for a bright future in the game.

Phoenix Blayney is currently enjoying a trail at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Larne Academy)

“Academy goalkeeper Phoenix Blayney has returned to Nottingham Forest for a week-long trial,” posted Larne’s academy account. “Blayney notably starred in the U16 side that secured a 2-1 victory in a friendly back in February.”

Phoenix is a Northern Ireland youth international and will want to replicate the success of dad Alan, who earned five senior caps for his country alongside making three Premier League appearances with the Saints.

Alan also had spells in the Irish League with Glenavon, Ballymena United, Dundela, Warrenpoint Town and Ballyclare Comrades.

He served as Larne’s goalkeeping coach for five years, playing a key role in their historic Premiership success and Conference League qualification, before departing in January.

Alongside Phoenix, Glentoran duo Cal Weatherup and Daniel Beatty are also getting a chance to impress a Premier League club during their trial at Sunderland.

Highly-rated striker Weatherup signed his maiden professional contract with the Glens earlier this summer after helping their Colts side secure Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory last season – the East Belfast club’s first competition success in 30 years.

The 17-year-old featured during pre-season for Declan Devine’s senior team, coming off the bench against fellow Premiership outfit Glenavon and also scored twice in a win over Ballymacash Rangers.

He won the 2023/24 NIFL Academy League title with Glentoran and made his Premiership debut in April 2024.

Beatty scored 10 goals during their U16 Academy League triumph – only Joel Kerr, who has since joined West Ham United, netted more – and the teenager is also getting a chance to impress the Black Cats’ coaching staff.

Sunderland have previously looked to the Irish League for talent with Glentoran’s Rhys Walsh and Coleraine’s Matthew Burns making moves in recent years while Northern Ireland stars Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard helped them seal Premier League promotion.

"Two of our Academy talents, Cal Weatherup and Daniel Beatty, are currently on trial with English Premier League side Sunderland,” posted Glentoran. “Cal, who signed his first professional contract with the Glens and Daniel are making the most of their time with the Black Cats, training in first-class facilities and experiencing football at an incredible level.

“Both players are a great example of the pathway available to young players at the Glentoran Academy."

After handing Weatherup his maiden professional contract, Glens boss Devine said: “Cal is a very exciting young player with a great attitude and a real hunger to learn.