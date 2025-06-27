Latest Ballymena United recruit admits decision was 'no-brainer' as Jim Ervin hails 'exceptional talent'

Former Glenavon defender David Toure admits joining Ballymena United was a “no-brainer” and wants to help the Sky Blues push into the Premiership’s top-six.

The News Letter revealed on Thursday that Toure, who racked up 46 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues after joining in January 2024 from Shelbourne, was destined for The Showgrounds.

Ballymena fought off competition from the Scottish Championship and Irish League to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

Toure now joins the likes of Daire O’Connor and Matthew Clarke as a summer recruit with Ervin significantly strengthening his squad in the hope of climbing the Premiership table.

David Toure has joined Ballymena United. (Photo by Ballymena United FC)

Talented right-back Toure was offered a new contract by Glenavon towards the end of last season with manager Paddy McLaughlin expressing his desire to keep hold of both him and Len O’Sullivan, who has generated interest from the likes of Dundee United this summer.

Toure came through the youth ranks at Shelbourne and was handed his senior debut by former Chelsea star Damien Duff in 2021.

He made four League of Ireland appearances at Tolka Park before opting to join Glenavon in search of further opportunities and seized his chance, playing a key role under new boss McLaughlin as the Lurgan Blues turned their form around.

Toure could also be set to embark on an exciting future international journey with Latvia, who he is eligible to represent through his mother, interested in bringing the defender into their ranks.

Ballymena started last season in fine form, winning eight of their opening 12 matches before ultimately finishing ninth, and Toure wants to play his part in an ascension up the table.

"From the outside looking in I could see this was a squad that's improving and it was a no-brainer really,” said Toure. “I spoke to a few lads already here and they love it.

"I've had a good season-and-a-half in the league and have a good grasp of it.

"The club made a good start to last season but it's about maintaining that and pushing on and the top six has to be what we're aiming for at least."

Toure, who will make his competitive Ballymena debut against former club Glenavon on August 9, is another major boost for Ervin’s men and the Sky Blues boss believes he has a bright future.

"David is a quality signing and an exceptional talent,” he said. “He's young, energetic, enthusiastic and has a big future ahead of him.