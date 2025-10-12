Lee Feeney delighted to deliver on Premiership promise to player 'it took me months to get'

When Reece Neale took the leap to leave Premiership football with Carrick Rangers to join third-tier Bangor after months of convincing from Lee Feeney, the Seasiders boss gave his word that he’d one day be back in Northern Ireland’s top-flight – and he kept it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking over at Clandeboye Park, Neale was one of Feeney’s first transfer targets, but he knew it would take some serious work to land his man, who was coming off making 26 Premiership appearances throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

However, Feeney successfully sold the wing-back on his vision of bringing Bangor back to the big time and Neale has played a key role in their ascension from Premier Intermediate League to holding their own against the country’s elite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many of his team-mates, 27-year-old Neale has adjusted seamlessly to life in the Premiership, starring in their 3-0 triumph over Glenavon on Saturday as Feeney’s men collected consecutive league victories for the first time this season.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Neale netted his side’s second from long-range with an attempted cross-field pass sailing over Glenavon goalkeeper Mark Byrne after ex-Lurgan Blues player Tiarnan Mulvenna had put Bangor ahead.

Jack O’Mahony put icing on the cake in the closing stages, scoring mere seconds after being introduced off the bench.

Neale was forced off at Mourneview Park with a leg injury, but it’s hoped he’ll make a speedy recovery with Feeney detailing just how important he is to his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I seen it (his goal) perfectly, and there's no way he meant it!” laughed Feeney. "He showed immense desire, running with the ball to get in front of the marker...if he meant it, fair play to him, because it was an exceptional goal.

"Reece was one of my first signings I think, way back four, five years ago, and I knew he was a player who was hungry to play in the Premiership.

"I tried to promise him, it took me months to get him over the line, it took me longer than that to try and get him signed, and I had to persuade him that someday he would be in the Premiership, so I'm delighted to be able to offer him that and to have him as one of my players.

"He’s a massive character. When he's not around, you miss him, he's really positive, has a great, great attitude, all the players love him, so I'm delighted for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that's two goals he's got now in three or four games, so that's good. I'm delighted for him because he works so hard on the defensive side of the game, but as I said, the desire he showed for that goal there just epitomises him.”

Saturday’s shut-out marked a first clean sheet of the season for Bangor, who are benefitting from an experienced defensive line which includes former Linfield centre-back Mark Haughey and Kyle Owens playing in front of ex-Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

"That's something that's really been annoying us because we have been conceding some silly, silly goals,” added Feeney. “A clean sheet just gives us that belief that we can do it, so we've set standards now.

"The game's sort of been playing on my mind because we were going into the unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad