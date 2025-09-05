Lee Feeney feels fortunate to have 'unbelievable' Irish League teenager after surprise summer transfer availability

Bangor boss Lee Feeney admits he feels “lucky to have” Harry Lynch at the Seasiders after acting quickly following his surprise summer transfer availability – and predicts the teenager has a bright future ahead.

Lynch is one of the brightest young defenders in the Irish League, but with Glenavon recruiting Luke Cartwright, Harry Murphy and Kyle McClelland during the recent window, it appeared his minutes would be limited at Mourneview Park.

Feeney gladly swooped in and 19-year-old Lynch has not only played every second of Bangor’s Premiership campaign so far, but also wore the captain’s armband during Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield defeat to Carrick Rangers.

That speaks to how highly Feeney rates the Northern Ireland youth international, who has already earned his new manager’s full trust, and despite his age, Lynch is quickly developing into a leader at Bangor.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

"Any player you’re going for there’s about four or five other clubs looking them too, so you have to think outside the box,” said Feeney. “We got some young players in who I think will go on to be big players in the Irish League.

"Harry Lynch has been superb. We made him captain on Tuesday night, he has been unbelievable on and off the pitch. I knew he would be when I got him.

"He’s going to be one of those players I mentioned. He’s humble, works hard, honest, intelligent and he enjoys his football while taking it seriously. I’m really honoured to have him.

"Yeah I was (surprised he became available). We’re lucky to have him. He has been really good for us.

"He has played every minute so far and he will continue to play every minute if he can because he’s that good and I trust him with my life.

"For being such a young guy...sometimes I can’t get my head around that he’s only 19. He has such a mature head and his attitude is amazing.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s absolutely a leader and the senior players know that. He has a unique personality, he can lead you into battle and he takes responsibility, he doesn’t shy away and he’s always learning – he’s a sponge. It’s an honour to have him at the club.”

Bangor have won two of their opening five Premiership matches after booking a top-flight return for the first time since 2009 with both coming on home turf against Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts.

Larne will visit Clandeboye Park on Saturday afternoon and while Feeney wants to make the Co Down venue a fortress, he’s also aware of the importance of picking up points on the road.

“It could be easy to think ‘Larne, aw no’ but you’re saying to yourself this is what we’ve wanted,” he added. “We’ve enjoyed the challenge.

"We’ll welcome Larne to Clandeboye, we’ll compete and make it difficult for them, and we know we have a chance.

"We need to make Clandeboye a fortress. We played Crusaders earlier in the season and were unfortunate to come away with nothing, but we won our other two home games.