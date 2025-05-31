Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby during the UEFA Women's Nations League, League B, Group B1 match at Seaview

Tanya Oxtoby has full faith that her Northern Ireland squad will bounce back after a 4-0 loss to Poland in last night's Nations League clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poles secured promotion back to League A when Barcelona star Ewa Pajor celebrated her 100th senior international cap with a quickfire double at Seaview before Paulina Tomasiak and Adriana Achcinska put the game beyond Tanya Oxtoby’s side.

However, Northern Ireland finished strongly with Rebecca Holloway and Rebecca McKenna both going close to a consolation goal before substitute Emily Wilson hit the bar at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now means that Oxtoby's side travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening needing a point to finish second behind the Euro 2025-bound Poles and clinch a promotion play-off spot.

She told Northern Ireland's social media platforms: "I thought our second-half performance was better.

"As a group we are really disappointed with the first-half but to see the group bounce back and put in a second-half performance like they did was really pleasing.

"We will take that positivity into Tuesday in what is going to be a massive game for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke tonight about starting well...but when you make errors against a team like Poland, they are going to punish you.

"Credit to them because I thought they were brilliant at that tonight...and they are the lessons we need to learn collectively as a group.

“It’s not any one person as from our point of view we need to make sure we are better in those moments.

"We want to start the game really well on Tuesday and I’ve no doubt that this group will bounce back because that’s what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every time we’ve had a smack in the face we’ve certainly bounced back in a really positive way, so I’m looking forward to watching them show that resilience again on Tuesday.”

There was some glimmer of light from the contest as Oxtoby handed senior international debuts to Aimee Kerr and Abi Sweetlove.

“It was a really special night for them and a moment for their families as well,” the Northern Ireland boss stated.