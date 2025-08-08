Lewis Harrison believes Bangor 'more than good enough to stay in the league' ahead of Premiership return

Bangor captain Lewis Harrison insists his side are “more than good enough to stay in the league” after securing a Premiership return for the first time since 2009 and has backed Ben Arthurs to shine in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

Harrison has led the Seasiders from their days in the Premier Intermediate League, handed the captain’s armband by manager Lee Feeney upon his arrival at Clandeboye Park, and has enjoyed every moment of a remarkable journey.

The County Down outfit briefly fell out of the Irish League pyramid, dropping into the Ballymena & Provincial League in 2017, but have fought their way back to take a spot amongst the country’s elite.

Feeney’s men get their campaign underway with a home clash against Cliftonville on Sunday and Harrison says his side don’t hold any fear ahead of the season.

Lewis Harrison celebrates scoring in Bangor's Irish Cup win over Glentoran last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We’re looking forward to it,” said Harrison. “All the lads are excited for it.

"The boys Feeno has brought in have been great additions and there’s a really good spine in the team. I think we will be alright.

"The result against Glentoran would boost confidence and then against Dungannon we had a few boys missing which didn’t help. I thought we held our own.

"I’d say our goal is to just compete every week. It’s too early to say but I feel we’ll be comfortable enough, we’re not looking at relegation.

"I think we’re more than good enough to stay in the league.”

Arthurs has been Bangor’s star man for the past seven years, joining the club when they were languishing in Northern Ireland’s fourth-tier.

Some of his first matches came against Desertmartin, Cookstown Youth and Brantwood, but he’s now preparing to challenge himself against the Premiership’s best.

The 27-year-old has turned down offers over the years to ply his trade at a higher level, fully focusing on bringing Bangor back to the big time, and he scored 24 Championship goals last term to turn their dream into reality.

"Big Ben and Spike (Matthew Ferguson) are lethal for us,” added Harrison. “Ben’s goal return has been unbelievable and he has been there from the start, as early as the Ballymena League days.

"Since then he has just got better and better in terms of goals.”

This is the latest chapter of a barely believable rise for Harrison, who previously spent time on the books of Linfield, Lisburn Distillery and H&W Welders before joining Bangor.

They’ve acquired proven Premiership performers in Gareth Deane and Mark Haughey from Glenavon, and Harrison has also hailed the role of boss Feeney in the club’s continued upward trajectory.

"I joined Bangor in the PIL and this is my fifth season,” he added. “When I joined Bangor I didn’t see this coming, but Feeno came in and he has improved it massively.

"Feeno has been brilliant. The kind of character he is, the players he looks for – he doesn’t just sign any player, he makes sure they’ll fit in well to the changing room.