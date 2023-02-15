Linfield boss David Healy: I can't stand here and say it's acceptable

There were unsavoury scenes when Bobby Burns put the hosts 3-0 up as Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and captain Marcus Kane both appeared to be struck by objects with the game stopped twice.

"Absolutely not (we don’t want to see things thrown),” Healy said in an interview posted to Linfield’s Twitter account.

"When people go to sporting events there are kids, women, older people. There's the health and safety point of view for the players playing. I can't stand here and say it's acceptable.

Glentoran’s Aaron McCarey does down during the game against Linfield

"I get the frustration from our supporters and I have no doubt that as a manager it's my responsibility to make sure the level of performance is better than what we showed tonight.

"I go back to when David (Jeffrey) was hugely successful at Linfield and I noticed when I came here at the start we've always been humble winners and also humble losers at time.

"Not that we want to be accepting of any defeat, certainly against Glentoran.

"I love this club and put every last ounce into trying to make the team successful. We get the disappointment and frustration but there's absolutely no need."

The result leaves Healy’s men sitting four points adrift of league leaders Larne, who also have a game in hand, and second-placed Cliftonville.

"Poor night on and off the pitch for the football club,” reflected Healy.

"The performance tonight was nowhere near good enough and we've let people down.

"I will take the responsibility as manager all of the time - I feel for my staff tonight and I said that to the players.

"Never mind letting other people down tonight, the staff put so much into it and that wasn't a performance that was acceptable tonight.

"We need to move on quickly as disappointing as tonight is for the club on and off the pitch.

"I get frustration, I get disappointment, but as much as we want to win all the time, it's impossible. There are going to be times where we underperform and as manager, I take full responsibility as hard as that is tonight.