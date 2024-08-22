Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield talisman Joel Cooper is determined to continue his fine start to the new Premiership season after putting a “difficult injury” behind him.

The former Oxford United star had scored 13 goals across competitions prior to Christmas last term before suffering an injury against rivals Glentoran on Boxing Day and was only able to start in seven league matches from January onwards.

Cooper has started this campaign on fire, netting three times in as many matches having followed up his weekend strike in victory over Dungannon Swifts by adding a further brace and an assist as David Healy’s side defeated Glenavon 3-0 at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Irish League’s brightest talents – he has scored 25 goals in 66 league outings since returning from England – and will hope to have an impact once again on Saturday when Loughgall visit Windsor Park.

Linfield's Joel Cooper celebrates scoring against former club Glenavon on Tuesday. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

"It was a difficult injury because I could run and felt like I could get involved, but when it came to the game I was sore and I tried to force myself back early which didn't help,” he told the club’s media channel. “It was difficult getting back, but I've started pre-season fit, raring to go and hopefully I can stay fit this season.

"After the way it went last season, you come back raring to go and hungry to put some wrongs right and hopefully we can do that. As an attacking player it's always good to score early in the season to get you up and running.

"To be honest, being involved in the goals is important but it's more important to win games of football and I know it's an old cliche, but it doesn't matter who scores. As long as we win games of football we are happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield finished five points behind champions Larne in the Gibson Cup race last season and Cooper knows there’s no margin for error if they want to regain the league title.