Linfield youngster completes move to Premier League giants Arsenal
The 16-year-old had spent time on trial with the London-based club over recent months, playing in the Flamengo Adidas Cup in Brazil, and his much-anticipated switch from the Blues has now been made official.
O’Neill will link up with the club’s U18 side, where he’ll work under former England international Jack Wilshere and ex-Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker, who serves as Academy Manager.
Linfield boss David Healy handed O’Neill his Premiership debut as a late substitute in November’s 4-0 victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park while he also featured against Cliftonville in their final league game of the season.
He’s the latest youngster to depart the Blues’ impressive youth academy, following teammates Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers) and Braiden Graham (Everton) in making a switch across the water this summer.
Mertesacker told the club’s website: "I want to congratulate all of our brilliant scholars for this year. They should be incredibly proud. This really is just the start of their journey, and where the hard work and dedication begins.
"With the support of all of our Academy staff, I look forward to seeing each individual continue on their positive pathway into becoming Strong Young Gunners."
While announcing O’Neill’s arrival alongside 10 other youngsters, Arsenal said: “Winger Ceadach joined us from Northern Irish side Linfield. He represented the club at youth and senior level, whilst also being a regular in the Northern Ireland youth squads.
"With strong 1v1 qualities, Ceadach has an excellent work rate, good game insight and the ability to play with both feet.”
O’Neill has represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level and featured in three European Championship qualifiers earlier this year against England, France and Hungary.
