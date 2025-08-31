Linfield youngster in England ahead of completing dream Nottingham Forest move

Linfield’s teenage sensation Matthew Orr is in England ahead of completing a dream transfer to Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old was named NIFWA Young Player of the Year last term after a stunning debut Irish League campaign where he made 25 league appearances as the Blues were crowned champions.

It was that form which attracted interest from a host of clubs across the water, including the likes of Newcastle United, but the Northern Ireland U21 international is now set to seal a switch to the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orr wasn’t involved in Linfield’s recent Conference League play-off defeat to Shelbourne, missing a 3-1 defeat at Tolka Park while he was an unused substitute on Thursday evening as David Healy’s men lost out 2-0.

Linfield's Matthew Orr is set to complete a dream move to Nottingham Forest. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Since marking his senior debut by scoring in a European qualification fixture against Icelandic outfit Stjarnan last summer, Orr has established himself as one of the Irish League’s top young talents.

He’s now set to fulfil a dream move to Forest with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reporting that Orr is currently in Nottingham watching Forest’s Premier League clash with West Ham United on Sunday afternoon before finalising the transfer.

Orr has received widespread praise from across the Irish League and also inside the Linfield changing room with Chris Shields previously telling the News Letter “the sky is the limit” for the versatile defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matty had a good season last year winning Young Player of the Year, which was well deserved,” said Shields. “He’s a very good defender, a very well-mannered young man and he’s a credit to himself with the way he conducts himself.

"After his good debut season, I’m sure Matty would want to build on it and not be seen only as a good young player, but as one of the top defenders in the division.

"That will be down to him to build on his experience from last year, pick up little bits of knowledge from the experienced players like myself, Jamie Mulgrew, Ben Hall and really improve his game.

"The sky is the limit for Matty. I’ve not seen a debut season like the one he had. He was 17 for the majority of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s had his bedding in period and if he keeps going the way he’s going, with the way players get moves these days he’d be well worth it.

"While he’s a Linfield player I’ll be demanding plenty from him!”

Linfield boss Healy also predicted that Orr has a bright future ahead of him.

"He has so much potential still to be unlocked but again your second season is almost more important than your first because you come in and you are fresh and don’t know anything about it,” he said earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is tough to play out here sometimes especially if Matthew is playing right back or right side of central defence and a couple of balls go astray and then all of a sudden there’s a wee bit more pressure coming from the supporters.