Linfield boss David Healy heads into a first home game of the season encouraged by early signs of individual gains within the collective growth.

​A 2-0 win at Ballymena United last weekend helped the Blues open the Sports Direct Premiership campaign in winning style ahead of Dungannon Swifts’ visit today to Windsor Park.

And Healy draws positives from specific player performance levels at Ballymena alongside the flexibility of the overall unit.

As second-half goals proved decisive, Healy highlighted the players’ response to half-time tactical alterations.

Linfield manager David Healy responding to the fans following Saturday's final whistle in the win over Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"We changed and altered our shape at half-time...which is something we've talked about, being comfortable when we do need to do that during a game,” said Healy. "That you can be adaptable to that and we were, we got the (first) goal at a good stage then great composure (from the penalty spot).”

With the flexibility of the team overall key to victory, Healy was also happy to discuss some individual displays.

"Joel (Cooper) has a serious amount of ability and quality,” said Healy. "And Kirk Millar is someone who players love, I love him as a manager...he's one of my favourite people, he's wants to do really well and never really disappoints.

"If you asked a high percentage of the players in the league, especially attacking players, who would you like at your club I'd imagine a lot would say Kirk because normally his delivery is on the money and he puts it into good areas, plus his top-level work-rate and honesty.”

A welcome clean sheet was also a point of high praise from Healy given Linfield’s defensive record last season in conceding 40 goals over 38 league games compared to champions Larne’s final tally against of just 21.

“Scot Whiteside and Sam Roscoe were both very good,” said Healy. “The two were good...partnerships sometimes take a week to gel, sometimes a little bit longer, sometimes six months and sometimes you never get it.

"But they've played a number of games now together.

"Scot did pretty well considering when you go to your old club so soon sometimes it can be a greater challenge mentally and I thought he coped with it very well.