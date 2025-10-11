Liverpool and Northern Ireland fans all saying the same thing about 'best player on the pitch' Conor Bradley
Bradley has established himself as one of Northern Ireland’s most important players – status which was further underlined by manager Michael O’Neill once again handing him the captain’s armband at Windsor Park.
The 22-year-old produced a magical display, playing a key part in the opening goal with fine link-up play between Bradley and Ethan Galbraith resulting in Slovakian midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky directing a cross into his own net.
Bradley lit up Belfast on Friday evening with an array of tricks and lung-busting runs as Northern Ireland took a potentially important step towards ending their 40-year World Cup wait.
With Bradley looking to nail down a right-back spot for Premier League champions Liverpool, Reds supporters were also paying close attention to his display – and it’s fair to say fans of both club and country were impressed.
Stephen posted on social media: “World class performance from Conor Bradley.”
GAWA Tracker added: “Don’t think it’s an understatement to say he’s our most technically gifted footballer since George Best. Everything went through him tonight and was just a joy to watch. He’ll be missed v Germany but if that’s his level he should be captain.”
Liam said: “Brilliant performance from a young team inspired by a real captain Conor.”
Rob posted: “What a performance tonight from this young man. Our Captain Fantastic.”
Tommy added: “The north Tyrone man was absolutely immense tonight and his combination play with Galbraith was a delight to watch. The skipper set the tone from the off.”
Ciaran said: “He is a class above…his ability, stamina, reading of the game and desire to play for his team is off the scale.”
Mari posted: “Unreal tonight another wee George Best!”
The only disappointment for Bradley was a second half yellow card has now ruled him out of Monday’s showdown with Germany, and O’Neill was left questioning the decision.
“I’ve seen the incident back, I’ve seen what the referee let go and to produce a yellow card for that I think is extremely disappointing given obviously now it leads to suspension,” he said. “There were worse tackles in the game, there was one just before on Isaac Price which the referee let go, so producing a yellow card for that was disappointing.”