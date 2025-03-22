Loughgall end four-month winless Premiership run by beating Ballymena United to keep great escape dream alive

Loughgall ended their four-month Premiership winless run by beating Ballymena United 2-1 at Lakeview Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benji Magee and Fra McCaffrey scored for the Villagers, who claimed only their fourth league win of the season to keep their relegation great escape dream alive – the gap to rivals Carrick Rangers is now nine points with five games to play.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Loughgall: Gartside, Andrade, Murdock, Francis, Norton, Gibson, Towe, Mahon, Kelly, Waide, Magee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Turker, McMenemy, O'Brien, McCaffrey, McLaughlin, Guterres.

Ballymena United: O'Neill, McMullan, O'Donnell, McCallion, Lafferty, Carson, Jarvis, McEleney, Corbally, Kennedy, Edogun.

Subs: Johnston, Moore, McCurry, Loughran, Devine, Hawe, Hood.

Referee: Tony Clarke.

FIRST HALF

6: First big chance of the afternoon as Ryan Waide shows great pace and strength to break clear before sending his effort over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7: Patrick McEleney whips in a free-kick which Stephen O’Donnell meets, but it’s easily claimed by Nathan Gartside.

11: Kian Corbally’s flicked header from Sean O’Neill’s goal kick which skidded off the surface puts Ben Kennedy in and he lobs Gartside, but the linesman flags for offside.

17: Benji Magee forces O’Neill into a save and Loughgall can’t take advantage of the rebound.

18: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (BENJI MAGEE) – WHAT A GOAL! Piece of absolute individual brilliance from Magee as he dances and weaves past a number of Ballymena players before finishing emphatically past O’Neill. 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28: Daithi McCallion is booked for a challenge on Adam Towe as both players looked to latch onto the ball in a 50/50.

29: Ballymena looked to have almost certainly equalised as Jordan McMullan’s shot fizzed across goal but it goes inches wide.

31: Huge Ballymena penalty appeal for a foul on Cian Korbally but Tony Clarke says no.

32: GOAL: BALLYMENA (DANIEL LAFFERTY) – Ballymena are back on level terms through former Northern Ireland international Lafferty, who finishes off a superb lofted pass from Aaron Jarvis. 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35: McEleney gives the ball away to Robbie Mahon who feeds Magee, but his first time shot is blocked by a Ballymena defender and O’Neil does well to stop a potential corner.

45+1: Mahon sends in a pinpoint cross on the stroke of half-time which Jordan Gibson can’t direct goalwards.

HALF TIME: Loughgall 1 – 1 Ballymena United.

SECOND HALF

59: Smart pass in behind puts Mahon into space but with nobody in the box he tries shooting from a narrow angle – the ball sails well wide.

60: Both teams make a sub as Daire Kelly is replaced by Fra McCaffrey for Loughgall while James Hood replaces Aaron Jarvis for Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

63: Pablo Andrade is booked for kicking the ball away and three minutes later Adam Towe is cautioned for the same offence.

69: Second Loughgall change with striker Kirk McLaughlin replacing Mahon.

72: Ballymena midfielder James Hood latest player into Tony Clarke’s book.

74: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (FRA MCCAFFREY) – Pablo Andrade whips in a corner which Jordan Gibson does well to win. He heads it downwards and it looks like McCaffrey gets the final touch to help it over the line. 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

78: Andrade does superbly to block a Kennedy shot which looked destined to trouble Gartside.

79: Double change for Ballymena with Success Edogun and McCallion off for Luke Hawe and Calvin McCurry.

82: Superb Hawe backheel into the path of Korbally who can’t get a clean shot away as Ballymena chase an equaliser.

84: McEleney is down inside Ballymena’s half after a McCaffrey challenge. Ref plays advantage and it’s Ballymena captain O’Neill that is booked for protesting against the tackle – McCaffrey escapes caution.

90+3: Ballymena boss Jim Ervin is booked.