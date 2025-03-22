Loughgall end four-month winless Premiership run by beating Ballymena United to keep great escape dream alive

Loughgall ended their four-month Premiership winless run by beating Ballymena United 2-1 at Lakeview Park.

Benji Magee and Fra McCaffrey scored for the Villagers, who claimed only their fourth league win of the season to keep their relegation great escape dream alive – the gap to rivals Carrick Rangers is now nine points with five games to play.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)
Loughgall: Gartside, Andrade, Murdock, Francis, Norton, Gibson, Towe, Mahon, Kelly, Waide, Magee.

Subs: Turker, McMenemy, O'Brien, McCaffrey, McLaughlin, Guterres.

Ballymena United: O'Neill, McMullan, O'Donnell, McCallion, Lafferty, Carson, Jarvis, McEleney, Corbally, Kennedy, Edogun.

Subs: Johnston, Moore, McCurry, Loughran, Devine, Hawe, Hood.

Referee: Tony Clarke.

FIRST HALF

6: First big chance of the afternoon as Ryan Waide shows great pace and strength to break clear before sending his effort over the crossbar.

7: Patrick McEleney whips in a free-kick which Stephen O’Donnell meets, but it’s easily claimed by Nathan Gartside.

11: Kian Corbally’s flicked header from Sean O’Neill’s goal kick which skidded off the surface puts Ben Kennedy in and he lobs Gartside, but the linesman flags for offside.

17: Benji Magee forces O’Neill into a save and Loughgall can’t take advantage of the rebound.

18: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (BENJI MAGEE) – WHAT A GOAL! Piece of absolute individual brilliance from Magee as he dances and weaves past a number of Ballymena players before finishing emphatically past O’Neill. 1-0.

28: Daithi McCallion is booked for a challenge on Adam Towe as both players looked to latch onto the ball in a 50/50.

29: Ballymena looked to have almost certainly equalised as Jordan McMullan’s shot fizzed across goal but it goes inches wide.

31: Huge Ballymena penalty appeal for a foul on Cian Korbally but Tony Clarke says no.

32: GOAL: BALLYMENA (DANIEL LAFFERTY) – Ballymena are back on level terms through former Northern Ireland international Lafferty, who finishes off a superb lofted pass from Aaron Jarvis. 1-1.

35: McEleney gives the ball away to Robbie Mahon who feeds Magee, but his first time shot is blocked by a Ballymena defender and O’Neil does well to stop a potential corner.

45+1: Mahon sends in a pinpoint cross on the stroke of half-time which Jordan Gibson can’t direct goalwards.

HALF TIME: Loughgall 1 – 1 Ballymena United.

SECOND HALF

59: Smart pass in behind puts Mahon into space but with nobody in the box he tries shooting from a narrow angle – the ball sails well wide.

60: Both teams make a sub as Daire Kelly is replaced by Fra McCaffrey for Loughgall while James Hood replaces Aaron Jarvis for Ballymena.

63: Pablo Andrade is booked for kicking the ball away and three minutes later Adam Towe is cautioned for the same offence.

69: Second Loughgall change with striker Kirk McLaughlin replacing Mahon.

72: Ballymena midfielder James Hood latest player into Tony Clarke’s book.

74: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (FRA MCCAFFREY) – Pablo Andrade whips in a corner which Jordan Gibson does well to win. He heads it downwards and it looks like McCaffrey gets the final touch to help it over the line. 2-1.

78: Andrade does superbly to block a Kennedy shot which looked destined to trouble Gartside.

79: Double change for Ballymena with Success Edogun and McCallion off for Luke Hawe and Calvin McCurry.

82: Superb Hawe backheel into the path of Korbally who can’t get a clean shot away as Ballymena chase an equaliser.

84: McEleney is down inside Ballymena’s half after a McCaffrey challenge. Ref plays advantage and it’s Ballymena captain O’Neill that is booked for protesting against the tackle – McCaffrey escapes caution.

90+3: Ballymena boss Jim Ervin is booked.

FULL TIME: Loughgall 2 – 1 Ballymena United.

