Loughgall in 'last chance saloon' but David Johnstone sends 'pride in the shirt' message as Villagers vow to keep fighting

While acknowledging Loughgall are now in “last chance saloon” when it comes to preserving their Premiership status, interim manager David Johnstone hopes the situation can also give his players a sense of freedom to express themselves across the final weeks of this season.

The Villagers are currently 12 points adrift at the bottom heading into Saturday’s home clash against Ballymena United and defeat combined with a Carrick Rangers victory over Cliftonville would essentially relegate the Lakeview Park outfit.

Loughgall enjoyed a tremendous return to Northern Ireland’s top-flight last term but have struggled badly this time around, winning only three of 32 league fixtures to date, but will hope to build on a positive point against Crusaders at Seaview where Benji Magee struck late, scoring what was only their third goal of the calendar year.

Johnstone is aware of the impact results can have on changing room confidence, but he’s looking to instil a sense of joy once again as Loughgall look to end on a high, regardless of ultimate positional outcome.

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

"We’re in this last chance saloon and all we can ask from the players is to keep fighting,” said Johnstone. “The way I look at it, and this is genuine, there are people right now in RVH (Royal Victoria Hospital) holding kids with terminal illnesses, saying goodbye to loved ones – that’s pressure.

"This is football. Guys get paid a bit of a wage – no one is paying their mortgage with what they get at our club – so this should be enjoyable and yes of course there’s pressure in terms of where we are, but there’s also a freedom because everyone thinks we’re down and we’re trying to encourage them to go out and play.

"After we scored against Crusaders all of a sudden we wanted the ball more and that’s down to confidence. When you lose games at any level of football it impacts confidence and when you score goals and win games you gain it.

"We try to take the pressure off the players, tell them to go out and enjoy themselves, play with a smile on your face, work really hard for the shirt and see where it takes you.”

Johnstone is currently in his third spell as caretaker boss of Loughgall and will lead the club until they appoint a permanent successor to Dean Smith – the County Armagh side advertised the vacant managerial position earlier this week.

Rather than surrender with a whimper, Johnstone wants to see a sense of pride as they continue battling for points.

"That’s (scoring goals) where we have to put our time and effort at the minute,” he added. “Ultimately the players have to go across the white line and all we’ve asked the players to do is show pride in the shirt.

"As we said to the players, they are the custodians of the shirt right now so you make sure you leave a legacy that is worth looking back on.