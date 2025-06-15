Ross Glendinning (left) is welcomed to Lakeview Park by manager Darren Murphy. (Photo: Loughgall FC)

Loughgall have announced the arrival of Ross Glendinning as the Villagers prepare for life in the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Murphy’s men had lost their services of number one Nathan Gartside a couple of weeks ago as he agreed a switch to Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

However, the void has been been filled by Glendinning, who was released by Carrick in the summer after three years at Taylors Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old is now expected to bring experience between the posts after previously being on the books at Linfield, Glentoran and Ballymena United.

Paul Heatley has agreed a one-year contract extension at Carrick Rangers

He has agreed terms on a three-year deal as Murphy’s men plot a return back to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Loughgall have also confirmed that Oran Brogan and Lee McMenemy will be departing the club at the end of their contracts.

Brogan made 37 appearances for the Villagers after suffering a serious injury last year, whilst McMenemy racked up seven games last season after returning from a loan spell at Armagh City in the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Carrick Rangers have confirmed that Paul Heatley has agreed terms on a new one-year contract with the club.

The forward re-joined the ‘Gers at the start of 2024/25 season following a 12-year tenure at Crusaders, where he won a sea of trophies at Seaview.

Heatley made 34 appearances for the ‘Gers last season, scoring 13 goals, helping the Amber Army secure their Premiership status with four goals in the Promotion/Relegation play-offs against Annagh United.

“To be asked by the club to give another year was incredibly flattering,” Heatley said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Carrick are an incredible club, full of fantastic people so it was an easy answer. I'm excited about what the future holds for the club and if they feel I am able to help next season then of course I will happily offer all I have to offer.

"I loved every minute of last season despite the struggles in the league and it's great to see new additions to the squad.

"The club has made me feel so welcome and almost part of the family so I will give everything I've got for one more season to help the club, players and supporters achieve our goals.”