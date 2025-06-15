Loughgall snap up experienced shot-stopper as Paul Heatley signs on for another year at Carrick Rangers
Darren Murphy’s men had lost their services of number one Nathan Gartside a couple of weeks ago as he agreed a switch to Premiership side Carrick Rangers.
However, the void has been been filled by Glendinning, who was released by Carrick in the summer after three years at Taylors Avenue.
The 32-year-old is now expected to bring experience between the posts after previously being on the books at Linfield, Glentoran and Ballymena United.
He has agreed terms on a three-year deal as Murphy’s men plot a return back to the top-flight.
Meanwhile, Loughgall have also confirmed that Oran Brogan and Lee McMenemy will be departing the club at the end of their contracts.
Brogan made 37 appearances for the Villagers after suffering a serious injury last year, whilst McMenemy racked up seven games last season after returning from a loan spell at Armagh City in the first half of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Carrick Rangers have confirmed that Paul Heatley has agreed terms on a new one-year contract with the club.
The forward re-joined the ‘Gers at the start of 2024/25 season following a 12-year tenure at Crusaders, where he won a sea of trophies at Seaview.
Heatley made 34 appearances for the ‘Gers last season, scoring 13 goals, helping the Amber Army secure their Premiership status with four goals in the Promotion/Relegation play-offs against Annagh United.
“To be asked by the club to give another year was incredibly flattering,” Heatley said.
“Carrick are an incredible club, full of fantastic people so it was an easy answer. I'm excited about what the future holds for the club and if they feel I am able to help next season then of course I will happily offer all I have to offer.
"I loved every minute of last season despite the struggles in the league and it's great to see new additions to the squad.
"The club has made me feel so welcome and almost part of the family so I will give everything I've got for one more season to help the club, players and supporters achieve our goals.”
His boss Stephen Baxter added: “Two brilliant performances in the play-offs showed the real class of an outstanding player and we are all thrilled that we get to see him do it all over again in the new season.”