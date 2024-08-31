Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers took the lead against Crusaders but conceded two second-half goals in a 2-1 weekend loss.

Here’s the post-match verdict from Carrick manager Stuart King:

PERFORMANCE...

"I thought we were really comfortable the first half, we were excellent.

Crusaders' Daniel Larmour kicks off the comeback win against Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought they didn't think we would play three up top.

"First half I was really, really impressed....I told them at half-time to expect a reaction.

"We didn't react to it quick enough, we didn't keep the ball.”

He added: "I'd rather get beat six and give it a go than see out a 2-1 defeat...that's not me, not me at all.

"I thought we had to keep possession of the ball more, we turned over possession about 40 times.

"I missed my Joe Crowes, people who can get on the ball; I missed my Ben Tilneys, people who can carry the ball up the pitch; I missed my David Cushleys.”

LAPSES…

"We turned over possession way too easy and it was wave after wave.

"I thought we'd seen it out.

"Then it's been two minutes of madness where two individual errors have cost us.

"A guy volleyed the ball into the box and a guy stands free six yards out...that can't happen against us.

"It's happened twice now in two weeks.

"One of our lads has a throw-in to his feet and he's given the ball away on the halfway line.

"That's ridiculous, it's cost us again.

"There's times we've come here and been absolutely annihilated but there's absolutely nothing between the teams today.”

PLAYERS ABSENT...

"I was down to the bare bones, I had 12 fit senior players, I had to call people back from their jobs, I had to play people who haven't kicked a ball after operations and the rest have been kids.

"But they did their job, it (defeat) is not nice.

"The only senior player I had fit and available today (on the bench) was Emmett (McGuckin) and I wanted to stay in the game as long as I could to try and get Emmett on the pitch.

"Reece (Glendinning) hasn't kicked a ball, hasn't played a reserve game, after an operation.

"Andrew Mitchell was called back from Larne, Ronan Kalla has come back to the club from a loan spell and hasn't played a match.

"So that's my subs today, that's where we are.”

He added: "I missed a lot of big players today...I needed people to get on the ball and keep the ball for me.