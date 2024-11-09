Dungannon Swifts fell to a 4-1 Premiership defeat against Cliftonville at Stangmore Park on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what manager Rodney McAree had to say after the game:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the match

"We were definitely second-best in the first half. I thought Cliftonville moved us about in the first half and we allowed them to – they deserved to go into half-time in front.

"I was hoping we’d get in at 2-1 because it’s still a contest and then we have a penalty kick given against us after we had a strong penalty appeal down the other end with Andrew Mitchell, which wasn’t a penalty in the view of the officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne was adjudged to have taken down Cliftonville's Rory Hale for a first half penalty. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Then we get a penalty given against us...it’s a poor decision. I’m being told it was a reckless challenge by our goalkeeper but we’ve watched it back on video and it’s not reckless – from a goalkeeper’s point of view, what’s he supposed to do? Let Rory Hale run around him?

"It has killed the contest and it has killed us. We came out in the second half and did a bit better, our shape was a bit better, and we created two very good opportunities in the first 10 minutes where we should score at least once.

"We can have no gripes. We weren’t at our best and we got Cliftonville on a bad day for us and good day for them.”

On frustration of conceding so soon after opening goal

“It’s more disappointing when we don’t do enough to stop the ball coming in to start with and then Joe Gormley scores, and he scored another one in the second half where he’s standing in the six-yard box...he’s scored goals all his career and been one of the best in the Irish League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Somebody has to take responsibility for him and nobody does. It’s an easy finish for him and it kills you because I thought we’d done well for the first 20 minutes. We have to regroup and go again.

“We’ve watched set-pieces all week and know they try things...we’ve got done with a short free-kick and allowed Taylor Steven to turn and get a strike away.”

On frustration of decisions – Mitchell denied penalty moments before Cliftonville awarded one

"It’s frustrating. I think we’re maybe the only team in the league that haven’t had a penalty this season, but the one we get given against us...you can’t say too much because you’ll end up getting pulled over the coals.

"It’s not a penalty kick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On important to show character and bounce back after losing three on the trot

"Massively. People are going to talk about the bubble bursting – we’re still sitting in the top-six. We have to get back on the horse and get back at it as quickly as possible.

"We have to grind out a result and stop conceding goals. We’d conceded 10 goals in our first 13 matches and have conceded 11 in our last three...we can’t keep conceding goals the way we are.

"I think out of the last 11 I’m not even sure if there’s a good one amongst them, so that’s a bit of a concern and we have to get back on the training pitch and address it.”

On Joe Gormley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He doesn’t have to do a whole pile for the goals he scored today but he has to be in the right area of the pitch at the right time. He has done that all his life.