MANAGER'S VERDICT: Dungannon Swifts defeat 'real kick in the teeth' for Gary Haveron as Larne's winless run extends to five

Larne’s winless Premiership run extended to five matches on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against high-flying Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park.

The reigning champions had their chances – the best two falling to Andy Ryan and Olatunde Bayode in either half – but it was Andrew Mitchell’s composed finish on the stroke of half-time which sealed three points for the visitors.

Here’s what Larne boss Gary Haveron had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

Larne head coach Gary Haveron. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"To be so good in the first half and come in 1-0 down was a real kick in the teeth.

"I felt we dominated the first half. We tweaked things, changed things a little bit and had a real good go, and the disappointing thing is we haven’t scored any goals in the first half when we created so many chances.

"We had 25+ box entries today and not to come away with a goal is really disappointing.”

MAIN FRUSTRATION NOT TAKING CLEAR CHANCES?

"When you work the ball into good areas, get the other side of them and into dangerous areas you have to take your chances – at the minute we’re not taking chances.

"The one chance they had in the first half they took and that has been the difference.

"They defended, held out, killed the game as best they could, tried to waste time the best they could by throwing balls into the stand and stuff, but that’s what you do when you’ve something to hang on to.

"The disappointing thing for us is we gave them that goal 20 seconds before half-time having been so dominant.

"The boys were disappointed at half-time with how much they’d put into the game and they weren’t getting what they deserved – that’s football sometimes and it when it goes against you it can really go against you.”

TIMING OF THE DUNGANNON GOAL FRUSTRATING?

"We tried to still be really positive at half-time because the performance was really good, the shape worked fantastically well, we were the dominant side and were on the front foot.

"We were creating chances and looked a big threat in the game.

"The disappointing thing is that it was a kick in the teeth for the boys, a real blow to concede 20 seconds before half-time and it was sloppy from our end.

"Every little chance teams are getting against us at the minute they seem to be taking and that’s the frustration.”

LACK OF GOALS A CONCERN WITH FAILING TO SCORE IN FOUR OF LAST FIVE?

"I’d be a lot more concerned if we weren’t creating chances.

"We created numerous chances in the first-half, missed a massive chance at the back post in the second half and missed other chances too.

"The disappointing thing is we haven’t taken our chances but I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating them.”

CAN YOU PUT YOUR FINGER ON WHAT’S GOING WRONG AT THE MINUTE?

"Momentum is massive and it works both ways.

"If you’re winning, you just roll into the next game and momentum carries you through, but it’s the same when you’re not winning then everything comes under the microscope.

"Key players are injured, everything gets magnified with results when you’re on a run so it is both ways.

"All we can do is stick together and keep fighting.”

UPDATE ON CIAN BOLGER WHO LIMPED OFF?

"I think he just tightened up a little bit.

"He was so good for us today and it was key to get him back so it was a blow to lose him at the end of the game because he’s a threat in both boxes, but hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared.”

HAVE TO KEEP FIGHTING?