MANAGER'S VERDICT: Jim Ervin reflects on 'bad day at the office' for Ballymena United but expects 'a lot of ups and downs' in race for seventh

Ballymena United’s hopes of finishing seventh took a hit on Saturday afternoon after they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Blues sit ninth after goals from Benji Magee and Fra McCaffrey ended the Villagers’ four-month winless league run – Daniel Lafferty equalised for Ballymena in the first half.

Jim Ervin’s side are still only three points adrift of seventh-placed Cliftonville – a position which would seal progression into the European play-offs – with five games to play.

Here’s what Ervin had to say after the match:

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

THOUGHTS ON THAT?

"It was a bad day at the office for us, extremely poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn’t like us, especially with the way we’ve played since Christmas – we’ve been really good, competitive and I thought we just huffed and puffed today from start to finish.

"I thought before they scored we had a really good goal ruled out for offside. Certainly from where we were standing it doesn’t look anywhere near it...it looked like Ben (Kennedy) has ran past Kian (Corbally) as he heads it, so I look forward to seeing what the TV cameras show and we will know for sure.

"Loughgall got a kick after that and they scored a good goal from their behalf, but disappointing for us to let Benji Magee pick the ball up 30 or 40 yards from goal and just run at us.

"We reacted well in getting the goal and I thought we were on top, but it wasn’t a great game of football. It was scrappy and wasn’t like us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATING BECAUSE IT’S POINTS DROPPED IN RACE FOR SEVENTH?

"I said to the boys before the game ‘don’t be coming into the changing room after going what if?’ and that’s exactly what has happened.

"Loughgall are fighting for their lives and still feel they can stay in the division, so it was always going to be an extremely difficult game and you have to give respect to that.

"You have to push yourself to the extreme in order to get something from the game and if you’re not going to win then don’t lose it – we’ve lost on a really soft goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys are saying it wasn’t over the line...we can’t see it because it’s at the other end of the pitch but it’s disappointing.”

GREAT BALL FROM AARON JARVIS FOR THE GOAL – HE HAS HAD A REAL IMPACT THIS SEASON?

"We’ve got good footballers and the thing that hurts me more is we hardly played any football today.

"I know the pitch is difficult, weather and things like that, but it’s about playing in the right areas and I just felt we were so sloppy in our passing, our crossing was poor, shots were all over the place and it was one of those days where nothing seemed to fall for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe sometimes you try too hard and force yourself into mistakes, but it was a poor day at the office and we have to pick ourselves up.