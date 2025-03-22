MANAGER'S VERDICT: Moment of magic from Loughgall star 'no surprise' to David Johnstone as Villagers take first step in what would be 'major miracle'

Loughgall ended their four-month winless Premiership run by beating Ballymena United 2-1 at Lakeview Park, handing interim boss David Johnstone his first victory since taking temporary control of the Villagers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benji Magee and Fra McCaffrey both struck in County Armagh to give the hosts some hope of what would be a remarkable relegation great escape – they currently trail Carrick Rangers by nine points with five matches to play.

Here’s what Johnstone had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THAT?

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

"Credit to the players...we’ve been challenging them about their personal pride in the shirt and their own performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We set them out in a way we thought would play to our strengths. When you have talented players like Benji Magee, Robbie Mahon and Ryan Waide in the team, there’s no point sitting in and playing deep.

"We tried to get them on the ball high up the pitch and I thought that worked well. It did mean we had to really defend for our lives at the back and a lot of times we were man-for-man, but where we are in the league we need wins so we gambled.

"I thought first half Ballymena were better in the middle of the park, picked up second balls – Patrick McEleney in particular was finding passes and putting us under pressure, but we challenged our players to be better than the man they were marking second half and we did really well.”

SPECIAL GOAL FROM A SPECIAL PLAYER IN BENJI MAGEE?

"Absolutely. We talked about that. We put him right through the middle because we knew they wouldn’t want his pace coming at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really felt we could hurt them in that area and we told him to pick up the ball and do what he does – he’s so good at driving with the ball.

"It was no surprise to see the ball going in because he has it done it here many times previously at Lakeview.

"We’re delighted to have him and it’s good to see him with a smile on his face.”

HOW IMPORTANT WILL BENJI BE OVER THE NEXT FIVE MATCHES?

"He’s massive for us – that’s why we brought him back to the club with the thought that he could be the difference in us getting out of where we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got three points which is great, but it’s still not in our favour. We are well cut adrift at the bottom and it will take a major miracle, but if the players keep playing like that and we can get a bit of luck in games...the Carrick game is the big one.

"If we can pick up a couple of wins before then it becomes interesting but we can’t afford any slip ups.

"The players have had a tough couple of months so I’m glad to see them with a smile on their face and to see the fans appreciating their effort...that’s all you can ask.”

BIT OF BELIEF AFTER GETTING FOUR POINTS IN LAST TWO GAMES?

"Absolutely. Football is all about confidence...it’s massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scoring first today gave us something to hold on to and gave us belief. When you go down in a game it’s hard to play with freedom.

"We went to Crusaders, battled it out and took a point. We battled again today and stuck to the game plan. We gambled with three players up which isn’t easy to do and I thought Ryan Waide was really influential second half.

"He won a lot of headers, was good on the ball, Benji was Benji, Robbie was influential and we got Kirk McLaughlin on too. Everyone could see we were a threat.”

WILL YOU HAVE TO WIN ALL FIVE SPLIT MATCHES?

"More than likely. Where we are, we probably have to win all five or at least four out of the five, but we’re just thinking about the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve closed the gap a wee bit. For the management team, it was about keeping the season alive.