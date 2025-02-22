MANAGER'S VERDICT: Rodney McAree praises Andrew Mitchell after creating piece of Dungannon Swifts history in Larne triumph

Dungannon Swifts took another huge stride towards their first top-half Premiership finish since 2010 by beating reigning champions Larne 1-0 at Inver Park.

Andrew Mitchell scored the winner on the stroke of half-time, bringing his league goal tally to seven for the season, and means Rodney McAree’s men have collected maximum points on the road at Larne this term.

They sit third behind Linfield and Glentoran. Here’s what McAree had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

"I thought we rode our luck a bit early on...our shape just wasn’t right early on and what we’d worked on wasn’t quite working the way we wanted it to, so we had to adapt and ask the players to change.

"When we made the change and got higher up the pitch it helped us.

"To go in 1-0 up at half-time was a huge plus – I would have taken 0-0 – so to go in leading at half-time we were delighted and it gave us something to try and hold on to and build on.

"I thought our second half performance was exceptional – we showed composure, know-how, game management and we managed to get over the line.”

GOAL COMES AT A GREAT TIME?

"I laughed and said to Dixie (Robinson) ‘how did that happen?’.

"It’s our 1000th goal in the Irish Premiership and we spoke about that before the game and asked someone to go put themselves in Dungannon Swifts history.

"Big Mitch wanted to be the one that did it and it was a great finish. It’s a great weight of pass from Brandon Bermingham and we were glad to see it hit the back of the net.

"We could have got another one at least in the second half. John McGovern has a great opportunity but I thought we showed a real toughness and togetherness to get over the line and out of here with a clean sheet.”

IMPACT OF ANDREW MITCHELL?

"The last time he was with us I think he scored 26 in a season and that’s why he wanted the number 26 shirt when he came back.

"He has had a run of games with us. Maybe at Glentoran and Coleraine he didn’t have the run of games that he has had with us so he has managed to build a bit of match fitness, confidence, belief in himself.

"We believe in him and that’s why we wanted to bring him back to the club and we know he can score goals – I actually think he should be scoring more goals than what he has to date.

"He did (show strength for his goal) and the pace and accuracy he puts the ball in with is fantastic.

"His strength got him into that area. We underestimate the weight of pass from Brandon because it’s easy to get that wrong – it has to be just right and it was brilliant.”

PARTNERSHIP OF MITCHELL AND MCGOVERN WORKING WELL?

"John will get us high up the pitch because of his strength and pace.

"I don’t know whether he enjoys playing wide so much and wants to play through the middle at times, but he’s an honest boy and will always put a shift in wherever you ask him to play.”

DELIGHTED WITH TWO WINS AT INVER PARK?

"It’s mad – for us to come here twice this season and not concede a goal and win two games of football is a huge credit.

"The Larne supporters showed us respect at the end by clapping us off and that’s twice they’ve done it this season.

"The players have to lap that up and enjoy it because it’s not often Dungannon Swifts come to the back-to-back champions and win two games, but it has happened, we’ll embrace it and move onto the next.”

RESULT CAN ONLY GIVE MORE CONFIDENCE AND BELIEF?

"Confidence is high – we know we need to get more points and results from somewhere.

"Today is a big one and maybe an unexpected one.

"You know you can come here and compete but to come here and win is very difficult, no matter what run Larne are on or where they are.

"They’ve a very good manager, good players and it’s a difficult place to come, but thankfully we’ve got a result.”

TOP-SIX WITHIN REACH NOW?

"I’d say it’s close but we still have Ballymena, Cliftonville away, Linfield at home, Portadown away – these are hard games coming up where we have to try and get points.