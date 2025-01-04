Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five-star Dungannon Swifts comfortably booked their spot in the Irish Cup sixth round after a 5-0 victory over Premier Intermediate League outfit Rathfriland Rangers at Stangmore Park.

Substitute John McGovern netted a brace while Brandon Bermingham, Adam Glenny and Andrew Mitchell were also on the scoresheet.

Here’s what manager Rodney McAree had to say after the game:

ON THE MATCH

Dungannon's John McGovern scored twice on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"The objective at the start of the day is to get into the hat for the next round and ultimately that’s what we’ve done.

"At times I thought we could have been a lot better than we were...we go in 2-0 up at half-time after a couple of really good passes from Kealan Dillon, which has got us ahead.

"At the start of the second half we were poor and sloppy. I made a change to our shape which probably didn’t help us but we rectified that and I thought we finished the game strongly.

"I thought we restricted them to little. They are a good team, well organised and have players like Ruari Fitzpatrick who can cause you problems.

"It was important that mentally we were right and that we went about our business in the correct way.

"It’s nice to keep a clean sheet and score a few goals but most importantly it’s all about being in the hat.”

ON JOHN MCGOVERN IMPACT AFTER SCORING TWICE

"John has been struggling a bit with a thigh injury so it gave us an opportunity to control his minutes.

"With his first goal I thought he showed good perseverance winning the ball back and it was a good finish and his second was a great header.

"I’m delighted to see him coming off the bench to score, I’m delighted to see Brandon Bermingham score and to see Mitch (Andrew Mitchell) score too.”

ON BRANDON BERMINGHAM SCORING ON DEBUT

"I thought he did really well.

"He showed some good touches – he hasn’t played any football since the beginning of November. He lasted 90 minutes, he’s a fit boy and he has impressed in training.

"He will know himself that he can do better and there will be sterner tests ahead but I thought he did very well for his debut.

"He has only had three training sessions with us. I thought he showed good awareness, he likes to play off the left and play off the striker, but he can also play through the middle himself. He did extremely well.

“He has a turn of pace and can go both ways. His right side is stronger than his left but he has the capabilities of going down the line as well.

"I know there were things today that maybe frustrated him when he took a heavy touch or his touch got away from him...he can be happy with his performance.”

ON DELIGHT AT ATTACKING OPTIONS

"It’s good to have and we’re going to need them all, so it was nice to see all three of them getting on the scoresheet today.

"Adam Glenny scored today too...he’s a great player. He has been brilliant and he wasn’t at himself today because he isn’t feeling well. He has been exceptional all season.

"In terms of the attacking options, we also have Leon Boyd, Leo Alves, big Mitch – we’ve plenty of choice and we’re going to need them all.”

ON SHOWING RATHFRILAND RESPECT BY NAMING FULL STRENGTH TEAM

"When you come to the Irish Cup you have to. The Irish Cup is the biggest cup competition we play in during the season and I certainly don’t want to be showing disrespect or thinking at the end of the match ‘we shouldn’t have done that’.

"It was important we showed the competition and Rathfriland respect and got the job done.”

ON DESIRE FOR IRISH CUP RUN

"I’d absolutely love it. Everybody dreams of getting to an Irish Cup final and I’m no different.