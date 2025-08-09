Danny Amos’ first-half finish settled the opening points of the Sports Direct Premiership season in the favour of Glentoran at Shamrock Park as hosts Portadown lost out.

Here’s the verdict of Portadown manager Niall Currie:

On the performance...

"I thought we deserved a draw...there wasn't very much between the teams.

Portadown manager Niall Currie at Shamrock Park on Saturday in the Sports Direct Premiership clash with Glentoran. (Photo by INPHO/PressEye)

"I couldn't ask for anything more, I got every drop out of the players.

"The first half was fantastic, we turned them around and got down the sides, our transitions were brilliant.

"Final ball? Couldn't clear the first man.

"We done the stats at half-time...seven times we broke into the last third of the pitch into their 18-yard box and hit the first defender with the ball.

"But we transitioned brilliantly, we broke out four or five times and I was over the moon.

"Coming in at half-time (1-0 down) was a sickener because we'd no issues dealing with them, bar 'JJ' (Jordan Jenkins) feeding off scraps really.

"So that was a hammer blow."

On the frustrations...

"I'm more disappointed in the last 20 minutes than anything...we stopped playing.

"We brought Rayhaan Tulloch on and (Ryan) Mayse, players who want the ball to their feet and we started going long humping balls 60 yards up the field.

"For everything that worked in the first half...the last 20 minutes when you're going for it and Glentoran still not causing us any problems, to have the opportunities to get it into wide areas and we never did is my biggest frustration.

"We've now Jordan Gibson at 6ft 4 and Ahu (Obhakhan) at 6ft 4, big bodies in the box.

"But we have to learn to get something from a game like that...especially a 50-50 game.

"A lot of people were expecting the Glens to come and give us a wee bit of a going over, so today held a lot of positives out of it.

"But we've got to learn to be much better in the last third of the pitch."

On the squad…

"We had a good season last year and we kept a lot of the players.

"We're missing Shay McCartan and wee Rabby (Minzamba) today...two big players.

"Shay's a big loss to us...he was suspended and will be suspended for the next game.

"Ray (Tulloch) has missed the last two weeks of training, he only returned on Thursday night and give us a cameo really today.

"Wee Rabby gives you that energy and bite in the middle of the park.

"Gary Thompson today at 35 years of age was unbelievable.

"We flogged that man last season and can't do that (again)...so we need bodies.

"We need one or two players in, if we're being honest.

"It's been a frustrating time in the market place but you'll find all the players that weren't available from the full-time boys will suddenly pop up one or two days before the end of the window.

"We'll just have to keep our powder dry and, hopefully, the right one comes along.

"We could, for sure, do with a wee lift and injection into that final third of the pitch.

"But we're not too far away.”

On Josh Ukek’s disallowed goal...

"It's small margins...that disallowed goal I thought was soft.

"I thought Shane (Andrews, referee) did really well today and I praised him...but thought it was a fair enough goal.

"If we'd come away with a one-each then everything's rosy in the garden and I felt we deserved a draw.

"This is football...it's a cruel business.