Danny Amos found the net in the first half as Glentoran left Portadown with a 1-0 win on the opening day of the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

Here’s the view of Glentoran manager Declan Devine:

On the result...

"Today was never going to be pretty, we were missing a lot of bodies.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine with a message to his players against Portadown at Shamrock Park across the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It was important we didn't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We lost Pat Hoban to a niggle yesterday, we'd four suspensions, lost Marcus Kane last week...then we lose David Fisher (tight hamstring) in the opening minutes of the game.

"It was about the squad today, players stepping in and showing they're capable of getting us across the line.

"We've added quality...high-level players who have had huge experiences in their careers.

"When it's such a tight game your just happy to come out with the three points."

On Danny Amos' goal...

"Thankfully we had a wee bit of magic.

"We had to change formation when (David) Fisher came off...we started with a 3-5-2 then ended up in a 4-3-3.

"So we encouraged Danny, who we know has all the quality in the world, to go and play higher, which is unnatural for him.

"It was a brilliant piece of skill by Jordan Jenkins and an outstanding finish.

"His (Amos) technique is unbelievable.

"'JJ' (Jenkins) is a quality player...he'll be the first to tell you there's loads of improvements still he can make.

"His hold-up play and his willingness to do the things he did for the goal...we want 'JJ' assisting as well as taking the assists.

"All-in-all, delighted with 'JJ'."

On individual positives...

"I thought Ryan Cooney today for his debut was outstanding.

"He's played a lot of games League One, League Two.

"Shane McEleney was a really, really strong player for us.

"We hadn't any intentions of bringing Liam Burt on when we did...we wanted to use him the last 30, 35 minutes.

"He's been out since last November with a hip injury so for him to cover the minutes he did today is really testament to him.” On Josh Kelly...

"Big credit to Josh Kelly, it's his first game in 12 months (after a ruptured ACL).

"He epitomises what I want to do at the club.

"He's the ultimate professional, he suffered his setback and we suffered for it as well last year.

"For him to come here today and play and get that first game out of the way I think is huge testament to Josh in the huge recovery he had to put in."

On Portadown...

"We spoke all week about how it was our ourselves and Linfield I think who came here and got a win all last year.

"It's a venue you don't really look forward to coming to, you know you're going to have to work to high levels.

"I said to Niall (Currie, Portadown manager) after the game he should be extremely proud of what he's doing here.

"He's really got a venue here that's so difficult to come here and win.

"I don't think either goalkeeper was overly tested, I thought it was a tactical battle, I thought it was a one-v-one battle right around the pitch, a lot of duels to be won.

"Portadown camped us in in our own half but I don't think 'Millsy' (Andrew Mills) had too many saves to make.