Manchester United legend set to attend testimonial match for Crusaders and Irish League star and be involved in 'off the field events'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles and made almost 1,000 appearances across a glittering 24-year career, is Salford’s Director of Football and part of the club’s ownership group alongside fellow ‘Class of 92’ teammates Phil and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes.
The match, which will be Salford’s first pre-season fixture and also act as European preparation for the Crues, will take place at 3pm on Sunday, July 7 as the North Belfast club celebrate the contribution of Irish League legend Burns over the past decade.
Burns arrived at Seaview from Linfield in 2014 and has won 14 major trophies during an impressive career, including six Premiership titles – three apiece with each the Blues and Crusaders – and enjoyed a hat-trick of league-Irish Cup doubles at Windsor Park.
He was also named NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2016 as Stephen Baxter’s side successfully defended their league crown by amassing 91 points.
Crusaders have announced that limited tickets have been made available for an experience which includes “match ticket, VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with Manchester United legend and a picture with Ryan Giggs and Premium Seats” at £50 per person while a “match ticket and Q&A with Ryan Giggs & Billy Joe Burns” costs £30 for adults and £25 for concession.
Match tickets only will cost £10 for adults and £5 for concession.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.