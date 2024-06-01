Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs will be at Seaview next month taking part in a meet and greet and fan Q&A event as League Two outfit Salford City visit Northern Ireland to face Crusaders for Billy Joe Burns’ testimonial match.

Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles and made almost 1,000 appearances across a glittering 24-year career, is Salford’s Director of Football and part of the club’s ownership group alongside fellow ‘Class of 92’ teammates Phil and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes.

The match, which will be Salford’s first pre-season fixture and also act as European preparation for the Crues, will take place at 3pm on Sunday, July 7 as the North Belfast club celebrate the contribution of Irish League legend Burns over the past decade.

Burns arrived at Seaview from Linfield in 2014 and has won 14 major trophies during an impressive career, including six Premiership titles – three apiece with each the Blues and Crusaders – and enjoyed a hat-trick of league-Irish Cup doubles at Windsor Park.

Crusaders' Billy Joe Burns testimonial match will be against Salford City next month. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

He was also named NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2016 as Stephen Baxter’s side successfully defended their league crown by amassing 91 points.

Crusaders have announced that limited tickets have been made available for an experience which includes “match ticket, VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with Manchester United legend and a picture with Ryan Giggs and Premium Seats” at £50 per person while a “match ticket and Q&A with Ryan Giggs & Billy Joe Burns” costs £30 for adults and £25 for concession.