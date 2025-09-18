Manchester United urged to 'seriously consider' transfer for Northern Ireland international after starring in Nottingham Forest victory

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith continued his stunning start to life at Swansea City by starring in their dramatic EFL Cup triumph over Nottingham Forest – and Manchester United fans are encouraging the Premier League giants to seriously consider bringing their former midfielder back to Old Trafford.

Galbraith joined Championship outfit Swansea from Leyton Orient during the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £1.6m and has wasted no time in showing his class.

Having picked up a string of ‘Man of the Match’ awards for both club and country, former Linfield youngster Galbraith excelled while coming up against top-flight opposition on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old’s performance caught the attention of Statman Dave, who posted about Galbraith’s “outstanding” display to his 447,000 followers on X, detailing how the Northern Ireland ace completed 95% of his passes, won 62% of ground duels and wasn’t dispossessed throughout the entire match.

Northern Ireland star Ethan Galbraith has impressed at Swansea City following a summer move. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

It was also his spectacular shot from distance which rebounded back off the crossbar and landed with Cameron Burgess to slam home a winner in the 97th minute – much to the frustration of new Forest boss Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester United’s midfield struggles are well-documented with Ruben Amorim sticking to a system which requires energy and running power – and some fans believe Galbraith could be the answer.

Galbraith left Linfield for United in 2017 and spent six years on their books, making one senior appearance in a Europa League clash against Astana in November 2019.

He went on to enjoy loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before leaving the club permanently for Orient, and having scored 10 times in 78 League One appearances, Galbraith earned a move back up the English pyramid.

If Galbraith continues on the same trajectory, it’s almost certain Premier League clubs will come calling and United in Focus, a Manchester United fan site, hopes the Red Devils will be in the mix.

"The summer of 2026 will almost certainly be dominated by Manchester United’s desire for a new central midfielder, but in reality, the club could need three,” they posted. “Galbraith could be perfect in this regard, to come in and play a role in the squad, although in a three-man midfield, he could be a starter, depending on what happens with the manager. Galbraith is one to watch.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens previously predicted that Galbraith has what it takes to thrive in England’s top-flight, labelling him as a “Premier League player in the making” last season.

Galbraith has developed into a crucial player for Northern Ireland, starting in both of their 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Luxembourg and Germany earlier this month, bringing his international cap tally to nine.

Stuart Dallas hailed his level of performance after starring in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg and feels he’s forming a key partnership with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley.

“He’s just a really, really nice footballer,” said Dallas. "His footballing brain as well, we were talking about the spaces he picks up on the pitch, he’s really clever.