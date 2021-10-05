Marty Donnelly strike enough to fire Linfield to Shield victory

New signing from Larne, Marty Donnelly, scored his first goal for the club which was enough to book the Blues a date against Dundela on October 19.

Healy promised changes and he was true to his word, with goalkeeper Chris Johns the only survivor from Friday night’s thrilling draw with Cliftonville.

It was a special night for 16-year-old duo Callum Marshall and Ewan McCoubrey, who both made the debut in the famous blue shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marty Donelly celebrates after firing Linfield in front against Ards. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

If it was all new to the two whizz kids, it a milestone occasion for Healy, who has steered the club to four Irish League titles in his five years at the helm, while he has picked up the Irish Cup twice.

Throw in the League Cup and County Antrim Shield, it makes for an impressive array of silverware for the former Northern Ireland international striker.

Ards boss John Bailie also made a staggering nine alterations to the team that defeated Ballinamllard United at the weekend with only Ruairi O’Hare and Dylan O’Kane keeping their place.

The Blues were almost in front on 10 minutes. Young McCoubrey’s long punt into the box came off the head of Kyle Calderwood and the ball looped over goalkeeper Ethan Carry but kissed the outside of the post.

But it was Blues’ shot-stopper Chris Johns who was called into action just on the half hour when Calderwood produced a lovely lay-off for Aaron Brown, whose low drive was clawed past the post by the former Coleraine man.

It stung the home team into action as seconds later, Andrew Clarke picked out Donnelly, whose stinging left-footed drive was saved by Carry.

Then, in an impressive move seven minutes before the break, Niall Quinn’s cross was met by Marshall, whose shot on the turn was brilliantly blocked by defender Ruairi O’Hare.

But the breakthrough did arrive two minutes before the break. Quinn’s cross was only partially cleared by Dylan O’Kane and Donnelly picked up the rebound, his shot deflected over the stranded Carry.

Little Jordan Stewart was introduced on 64 minutes in an effort to breathe a bit of life into the game and he almost did it within seconds only for Carry to pull off a smart save.

And, young Marshall almost got the goal he deserved on 65 minutes when his low shot was expertly saved by Carry, before his header from a Donnelly cross, fizzed past the post.

With the clock ticking down, Marshall was only inches away from tuning home a cross from substitute Billy Chadwick.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe-Byrne, Larkin, Quinn, Marshall, Archer, Clarke (Stewart 64), McCoubrey, Donnelly, Salam, Carroll (Chadwick 64). Unused subs: Williamson, Newberry, Reid, Fallon, Montgomery.

ARDS: Carry, Young, O’Kane, McMillen, Arthurs (O’Neill 72), Ferrin (Jallow 82), O’Hare, Glover, Calderwood, Murray, Brown (Dinu 61). Unused subs: Neeson, McGrandles, Scannell, McCurry.