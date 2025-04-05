Matthew Fitzpatrick on the hunger for more after securing first Irish League title and criticism which 'blows my mind sometimes'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield striker Matthew Fitzpatrick admits winning his first Irish League title has given him a hunger for more silverware and says the criticism which the Blues faced at times this season while cantering to the Premiership crown “blows my mind”.

Fitzpatrick has played a key role in Linfield’s historic 57th Gibson Cup success, scoring 12 goals in 33 league appearances and has been nominated for NIFL’s Player of the Year alongside team-mate Joel Cooper and Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin.

The 30-year-old has now followed in the footsteps of club legends by firing the Windsor Park outfit to league glory and this triumph will have extra satisfaction for Fitzpatrick considering it’s the first of his career.

He endured a mixed maiden season at Linfield last term after joining from Glenavon but has emphatically answered his critics during this campaign, arguably standing out as one of their most important players.

Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates with the Gibson Cup. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"It's brilliant,” reflected Fitzpatrick. "That's why I came here - I wanted to win trophies, but being here and seeing this just makes me want to win even more.

"Hopefully it's not my last.

"The hunger is definitely there for more. Seeing this fuels you for more.

"The club has went full-time and there has been a huge change in players.

"It's important to get our foot in the door and get a title under our belt.

"For those like me and the rest that haven't won one before it'll give them the hunger to go on and do more."

Linfield currently hold a 25-point advantage at the summit after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Glentoran and became the first team to seal champion status before the split this season, leaving Fitzpatrick flabbergasted by some of the criticism aimed in their direction.

"It blows my mind sometimes the criticism we get,” he said. "When other teams are inconsistent apparently it means we're not that good, but we're 25 points clear of second so we must be alright.

"There was pressure (after Larne’s back-to-back titles) and we put pressure on ourselves because we're a very good team.

"Last season we were a couple of games away from winning three trophies and ended up winning the League Cup, but that's not good enough for this place.

"There was pressure but we did what we've always done and delivered under pressure."

Fitzpatrick also feels manager David Healy doesn’t get the credit he deserves having now secured a sixth league title in nine full seasons since being appointed Linfield chief.

"He gets hammered week in, week out, even if we win,” he added. "He has won six league titles in nine full seasons - if any other manager had done that then the hype would be totally different, but for some reason it's not the case with him.