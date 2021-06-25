Michael Carvill makes first foray into management
Michael Carvill has taken his first steps into management after being appointed player-boss at Kilmore Rec.
The midfielder, who won countless major honours during successful spells at Linfield and Crusaders, returns to where it all started for him.
Carvill spent the early part of his career coming through the club's youth system before making the move to Charlton Athletic.
The 33-year-old is currently doing his UEFA Pro Diploma and the County Down club are thrilled to have secured the services given his experience and expertise.
"His core responsibility will be to manage the first team but he will also act as the Club’s Head of Football and will work closely with our team of excellent managers and coaches to implement a broader coaching and development strategy throughout the Club," said a club statement.
Michael is also a UEFA-qualified coach, currently on his UEFA Pro Diploma, has a degree in Sports Coaching and Science and brings with him a vast amount of experience, football knowledge and expertise.
"Now Michael returns to where it all started, back to to his boyhood Club, to pick up the reigns as first team manager and, just like us, he couldn’t be more excited.
"As we move into this new and exciting era, the Committee would like to wish Michael and his team the very best of luck and every success."