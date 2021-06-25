Michael Carvill makes first foray into management

The midfielder, who won countless major honours during successful spells at Linfield and Crusaders, returns to where it all started for him.

Carvill spent the early part of his career coming through the club's youth system before making the move to Charlton Athletic.

The 33-year-old is currently doing his UEFA Pro Diploma and the County Down club are thrilled to have secured the services given his experience and expertise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Carvill is Kilmore Rec's new manager

"His core responsibility will be to manage the first team but he will also act as the Club’s Head of Football and will work closely with our team of excellent managers and coaches to implement a broader coaching and development strategy throughout the Club," said a club statement.

Michael is also a UEFA-qualified coach, currently on his UEFA Pro Diploma, has a degree in Sports Coaching and Science and brings with him a vast amount of experience, football knowledge and expertise.

"Now Michael returns to where it all started, back to to his boyhood Club, to pick up the reigns as first team manager and, just like us, he couldn’t be more excited.