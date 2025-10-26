Michael O'Connor admits returning Glenavon star 'like a brand new signing for us'

Glenavon manager Michael O’Connor admits Peter Campbell “is like a brand new signing for us” after the Lurgan Blues talisman made his injury return in Saturday’s Premiership defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

Campbell, who scored seven league goals last term, has missed almost the entirety of the current campaign and his absence has certainly been felt.

The 28-year-old’s only previous Premiership appearance of this season came as a substitute during an August defeat to Coleraine, but Campbell is now working his way back to full fitness after a weekend cameo.

Campbell was introduced for the final 15 minutes at Stangmore Park as an improved Glenavon looked to claim what would have been a deserved point – Junior’s first half strike ultimately condemned the Co Armagh club to a 12th defeat across 13 matches.

The gap at the bottom remains seven points to Crusaders, who lost out in the closing stages to high-flying Glentoran, and O’Connor will hope the return of Campbell can prove to be a turning point.

"It's massive,” he said. “It's like a brand new signing for us.

"Again, we don't want to rush him in too early where he'll break down, so we're just trying to over the next two or three games monitor him, give him more minutes every time, and hopefully he'll come back fully fit and get 90 minutes soon.

"The plan is for him to play on Monday for the U20s. I spoke to Scott (Hughes, physio) and he's been hitting all the distances in training, so Scott said ‘maybe give him 10-15 minutes’, which is good for him having been out so long.

"It's good for him to be around the squad on a Saturday and he looked really sharp.”

O’Connor is showing faith in youth with 17-year-old Paul McGovern and Corey Smith, who is still only 20, dangerous at points against Dungannon while cutting in off their respective wings.

"If you're good enough, you're old enough for me,” he added. "I think Corey, the last couple of years, hasn't really had a run of games.

"He's been at Larne and then Coleraine last year. He's a player that needs a run of games. He'll get better every game.

"Paul McGovern, I had him at Newry when he was 15 and we gave him his debut here, so I'm not scared to stick him in.

"But if you look at our bench today, we had Peter back, Kris Lowe was back.