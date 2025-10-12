Michael O'Neill aware World Cup qualifying victory over Germany 'a big ask' for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill admits positive home form is “essential” for his side to give themselves a chance of securing World Cup qualification – but knows recording a famous win over Germany on Monday night is “a big ask”.

The four-time World Cup champions arrive in Belfast for the first time since 2019 with everything still to play for in Group A, where three teams – Northern Ireland, Slovakia and the Germans – are all level on six points after three matches.

O’Neill’s men are coming off a memorable 2-0 triumph over Slovakia on Friday night – a result which extended their fine recent record at Windsor Park.

Since losing to Slovenia in October 2023, Northern Ireland have put together a seven-game unbeaten run on home turf, which began with a statement 2-0 success against Denmark, and have only conceded once in that period.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Germany will provide a different challenge with Julian Nagelsmann’s side sitting 60 places above Northern Ireland in FIFA’s world rankings.

"Home form is everything,” said O’Neill. “It's very difficult to win on the road in international football, so making sure we're good at home is essential to giving ourselves a chance to be competitive.

"We have a chance to get a big result and hopefully we take that. The atmosphere was great (on Friday).

"We've had big games here in the past and for that game we asked the crowd to give what they gave us and the players responded.

"It is important the team play with a real identity and represent what we are as a country as well. I think we got that in the performance on Friday night."

O’Neill will take charge of his 100th match as Northern Ireland manager on Monday night, marking a milestone moment on a special journey which has included major tournament qualification and a historic European Championships victory.

The 56-year-old first stood on an international touchline in February 2012 and a maiden win came at the 10th attempt against Fabio Capello's Russia.

Rather than reflecting on past glories, O’Neill is keen to see Northern Ireland continually strive for progression.

"I look back to the first game I won as an international manager against Russia, who had Fabio Capello as their manager, and I remember that very fondly because at that point I thought I might never win a match as an international manager!" he added. “At different points in your career you take pleasure from different results...we had some great results in 2018, great performances, but I don't really look back and say they're the highlights of my career.

"I'm not the type of person who is looking for highlights, I'm just looking for progression. We have an opportunity to put ourselves in a really strong position in the group, but it's a big ask.

"I think people have to realise it's a big ask against one of the top teams in European football.

