Michael O'Neill challenges current Northern Ireland squad to create major tournament legacy

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has challenged the current crop of players to leave their own legacy and follow international icons by qualifying for a major tournament – saying it means more to nations like his.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having only previously qualified for three World Cups – the first in 1958 and most recent in 1986 – O’Neill’s side begin their 2026 bid with a qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany next month.

O’Neill, who is in his second spell in charge of Northern Ireland, leads an exciting group with the likes of Conor Bradley, Dan Ballard and Trai Hume now impressing on the Premier League stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re bidding to follow in the footsteps of Northern Ireland legends by representing their country at the sport’s biggest tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The likes of Peter McParland, who scored five times at the 1958 World Cup on Northern Ireland’s run to the quarter-finals, hold a special place in the country’s proud history and O’Neill believes that lasting legacy is a perfect example to his squad.

"You want an international career that leaves a legacy,” O’Neill told Northern Ireland’s YouTube channel. “People do remember you – you only have to look at names like Billy Bingham, Harry Gregg, Peter Doherty, Peter McParland, Danny Blanchflower, more recently David Healy.

"These are names that resonate throughout Northern Ireland football and have done for years. If you look at some of those players, they are from the 1958 World Cup and we’re trying to qualify for the 2026 tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It shows you how long you can live in the memory. I think it’s important the players recognise that as well.

"A real positive thing when you play for Northern Ireland and if you have a career that can stretch for 10, 11, 12 years, whatever it may be, is the fans do remember you.

"In a smaller nation like ourselves, they treasure moments really, whether that’s performances, results or if we get to a World Cup or European Championship.”

O’Neill led Northern Ireland in their last major tournament appearance at the 2016 European Championships in France with legends such as Steve Davis and Jonny Evans playing a key role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group A for their World Cup qualifying campaign alongside powerhouses Germany, who will have sights set on challenging for glory next summer.

For O’Neill, it’s all about creating special moments for their loyal supporters and he feels achievements like reaching the 2016 Euros is more significant for a country like Northern Ireland.

"Those moments are more special than for the bigger nations who are there on a much more regular basis,” he added. “They probably deal with more disappointment because they go with an expectation to win more often than they do.