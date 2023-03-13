Jimmy Nicholl will continue in his role as assistant manager while former international defender Aaron Hughes and O’Carroll will serve as senior coaches under O’Neill.

O’Neill – who is preparing for his second stint as national team boss – also appointed David Rouse as goalkeeping coach and Matthew Crawford as performance analyst.

“Jimmy has been by my side since the 2016 qualification campaign for the Euros in France,” said O’Neill. “He’s a vital source of support and information, not just for me, but for all the staff.

Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill

“Aaron brings great experience as a player and a level of professionalism which will be particularly invaluable to the younger players in the squad.

“Having someone who has represented their country as many times as he did can only be a positive thing to have around the squad.”

O'Carroll, who played for the likes of Cliftonville and Crusaders before moving into coaching, is currently Stephen Robinson’s assistant manager at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren and will remain in post at the Paisley club alongside his international commitments.

He was appointed Northern Ireland U17 and U19 in 2021 but withdrew just 24 hours later with the Irish FA citing an "administrative error".

“I have watched Diarmuid in action on the training ground and he is a vibrant young coach,” added O’Neill. “I believe he will be a great asset to us.

“I am aware of the matter regarding Diarmuid’s application to the Under-17/U19 role back in 2021. He and I have spoken about this and Diarmuid recognises the difficult situation which the association was put in at that time.

“However, we both consider the matter closed and we look forward to moving on, starting with the games against San Marino and Finland this month.”