Michael O'Neill issues positive Northern Ireland squad update ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

​Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has reported a clean bill of health after his senior squad met up in Liverpool on Monday ahead of a 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header against Slovakia and Germany at Windsor Park.

​During last month’s international window, O’Neill’s squad was impacted heavily by injury issues with Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles requiring shoulder surgery while Daniel Ballard and Brodie Spencer also had to withdraw.

It appears O’Neill has had better luck this time around with all 27 players named in the squad reporting for training – Northern Ireland are set to begin preparations in Liverpool before flying to Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

“The squad has arrived fully fit and in good spirits,” said O’Neill. “The players and backroom staff are focused.

"We have three days of preparation before heading back to Belfast for these two World Cup qualifiers.

“Playing in front of our home fans is always something special and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Northern Ireland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Luxembourg before losing out 3-1 to the Germans – they drew level prior to half-time through an Isaac Price strike, but Nadiem Amiri and Liverpool star Florian Wirtz struck after the break.

Friday’s showdown with Slovakia, who began with consecutive wins, including a shock 2-0 victory at home to Group A favourites Germany, could prove to be crucial as Northern Ireland look to end their World Cup wait.

Northern Ireland will be hoping to continue their superb form at Windsor Park – O’Neill’s men haven’t lost on home turf since October 2023 with standout victories over Denmark and Bulgaria during that time.

"Those are things that we have to bring to these two games," said O’Neill. "I would think that if we had two clean sheets here in these two games, I would expect us to score at some point and we would have a minimum of four points.