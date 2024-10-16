Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael O’Neill believes it will be unfair if Northern Ireland are unable to play their Nations League match against Belarus at Windsor Park next month after Tuesday’s rousing 5-0 win over Bulgaria.

Victory was Northern Ireland’s fourth win in their last five in Belfast but only their second Windsor Park game this year, and O’Neill does not want to lose home advantage for their penultimate League C Group 3 fixture on November 15.

Further talks are due to take place between the Irish FA, UK Government and UEFA this week, but it remains possible the Belarus team will not be granted entry visas given the restrictions placed on the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That would force Northern Ireland to rearrange the fixture at a neutral venue, having drawn 0-0 with Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, in the ‘away’ fixture on Saturday.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

“It’ll be unfair on us if we’re not allowed because we’ll end up with essentially four away games, two of them at neutral venues, which is far from ideal,” O’Neill said.

“The decision is out of our hands and we’ll have to deal with it. The important thing was to focus on how we played (against Bulgaria) and then to take that into the next game wherever that might be.”

O’Neill said he used the uncertainty to motivate his players on Tuesday, not knowing when they might get to play in front of the Green and White Army next.

“Players have to enjoy playing here and I said to them before the game that we may not get the chance to play here in November so give the crowd something to remember and they certainly did that in terms of the level of their performance,” he said.

O’Neill saw Tuesday’s performance as a “big step” towards where he wants his young team to go as they showed the goalscoring potential within their ranks.

Scoring goals has long been a problem for Northern Ireland and the frustration was rarely more apparent than when they were unable to make a string of chances pay against Belarus.

But everything clicked at Windsor Park as Isaac Price bagged a hat-trick, Brodie Spencer’s shot led to an own goal from Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and Josh Magennis bagged the fifth.

Coupled with Northern Ireland’s sixth clean sheet in the last nine games, it was a demonstration of the potential in a side where the average age of the starting XI was just 22 years and seven months.

“The next phase was to become a better attacking team and this was a big step in that direction,” O’Neill said. “We’ll have different games where we won’t attack as well, like the second half on Saturday we weren’t able to attack as well, there was less space…

“We will face different challenges and different types of opposition and higher levels of opposition. This team is very much in its infancy, but it’s doing a very good job at this moment in time.”

The win sent Northern Ireland top of League C Group 3, one point clear of Belarus and two clear of Luxembourg, before they face those two teams in their final group games next month.

“I don’t really look at that too much,” O’Neill said of the standings.