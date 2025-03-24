​Michael O'Neill wants Northern Ireland to achieve something very few Premier League teams have managed this season - keep Alexander Isak quiet.

Newcastle striker Isak has been in red-hot form this term with 19 league goals as well as the clincher in last week's historic Carabao Cup final success against Liverpool.

But on Tuesday night a young Northern Ireland side will be tasked with stopping the 25-year-old widely regarded as Europe's hottest property when they face Sweden in a friendly in Stockholm.

"We have our system of play and we will talk about that," said boss O'Neill. "He is a player we know well because he is much talked about in the UK and a fantastic player but I think it's how we handle him as a team.

Northern Ireland manager Micheal O’Neill during Monday’s training session at the Strawberry Arena, Stockholm ahead of the friendly against Sweden on Tuesday. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"I also think his role within the Sweden team is different to how he plays for Newcastle.

"We have shown the players that but it's how we are as a team without the ball that's the most important thing. Hopefully we can give him a quiet night."

O'Neill is anticipating a Swedish backlash after they suffered a shock 1-0 friendly defeat in Luxembourg on Saturday.

"I would expect that," he added. "The perception that going to Luxembourg and that it will be a straightforward game is a misconception because they are a very improved nation.

"As a manager you probably try things in these games and it may or may not come off for you.

"We would expect Sweden playing at home to want to put on a strong performance and strong display and we have to be ready to deal with that."

O'Neill, who confirmed Northern Ireland have arranged another friendly against Denmark in June, will be without Sunderland defender Trai Hume - who aggravated a hip injury in Friday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Shea Charles will captain the side again.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is in need of a positive result after the Luxembourg defeat which was dubbed a "fiasco" by local media.

"I was disappointed and so were the players," said the former Newcastle forward and ex-Blackburn manager. "I didn't recognise my team. We need to see a different Sweden - I didn't enjoy that match."

Victor Lindelof will start for the hosts with the Manchester United centre-back unsure about his club future.

The 30-year-old, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, said: "I'm very comfortable in United.